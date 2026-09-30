Flydubai incident: Ukrainian and Russian pilots were indeed on board and helped land the plane — media

Photo: AP

A Ukrainian and a Russian pilot were indeed aboard the FlyDubai aircraft that sent a hijacking alert, but as passengers. According to Israel Hayom, it was the Ukrainian and Russian pilots who managed to prevent a disaster and safely land the aircraft after the copilot attacked the captain in the middle of the flight, reports UNN.

Details

A FlyDubai flight carrying more than 170 Israelis from Dubai to Tel Aviv veered off course and landed in Saudi Arabia approximately 30 minutes after sending an emergency hijacking alert; the disaster was apparently avoided only thanks to the intervention of pilots who were aboard as passengers.

Although the authorities dismissed the theory of a conventional aircraft hijacking, it emerged that the emergency was caused by a violent fight in the cockpit. Increasing evidence indicates that the conflict began as a desperate attempt to prevent the copilot from carrying out a terrorist attack. Israeli officials classified the copilot’s actions as terrorism, and the Israeli Air Force was actively preparing aircraft for an evacuation.

The dramatic events aboard the flight bound for Ben Gurion Airport raised a number of questions about the causes of the violence. Israeli authorities confirmed that the captain was a citizen of the UAE, while the copilot was from Oman. Increasing evidence is emerging that the copilot intended to seize control of the aircraft and deliberately crash it into the ground along with the passengers. The Saudi authorities are currently questioning the suspect — the report says.

It is reported that two more pilots — citizens of Russia and Ukraine — were traveling on the flight as passengers; they were ultimately able to land the aircraft safely in Saudi Arabia. All FlyDubai crews are currently undergoing thorough background checks. Meanwhile, Israel decided to send an aircraft to Saudi Arabia to return the citizens stranded there while awaiting permission from the authorities in Riyadh.

Incident aboard Flydubai aircraft: Media learned that one pilot was of Omani origin and the other Emirati

Those two off-duty pilots played the decisive role in neutralizing the immediate threat, the outlet adds.

One of the female passengers described what happened as "a very stressful situation," recalling how the aircraft suddenly began losing altitude rapidly, prompting cries of terror from those who realized that something very bad had happened. "We realized that the pilots had lost control," she recalled. She said that one of the pilots suffered serious stab wounds during the fight, while Israeli passengers rushed to help separate the people involved in the altercation, saying: "There are people here whose shirts are covered in blood." "We are fine now and want to return home," she added.

A Flydubai aircraft sent a possible hijacking signal — Israel scrambled fighter jets

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement confirming: "In light of concerns regarding an aviation incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations on the matter and monitored developments. The situation is under control, and all measures are currently being taken to ensure the safe return of the Israeli passengers to Israel."

Let us recall

A Flydubai passenger aircraft operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv sent an alert about an emergency and a possible hijacking while flying over Saudi Arabia. Israel scrambled fighter jets.

Later, reports emerged that the pilots had fought aboard the passenger aircraft flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv and sending distress and hijacking alerts. They were of Ukrainian and Russian origin.

However, it is now known that the pilot suspected in the incident involving the Flydubai aircraft flying to Ben Gurion Airport is of Omani origin. The other pilot is Emirati.