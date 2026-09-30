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A Flydubai plane sent a possible hijacking signal — Israel scrambled fighter jets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

A Flydubai plane sent distress and possible hijacking signals, after which Israel scrambled fighter jets. The flight landed in Tabuk.

A Flydubai plane sent a possible hijacking signal — Israel scrambled fighter jets

A Flydubai passenger aircraft operating a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv issued an emergency signal and a possible hijacking signal while flying over Saudi Arabia. Israel scrambled fighter jets. This is reported, citing The Times of Israel, by UNN.

Details

The aircraft initially transmitted code 7700. This is an international emergency signal. Flight-tracking data indicates this.

Shortly afterward, the flight transmitted code 7500. It indicates a hijacking or unlawful interference.

According to sources in the security services, Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the aircraft. There are currently no other details about the incident.

"The aircraft traveling from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia. There are concerns about a possible hijacking of the aircraft," Israeli journalist Amit Segal said.

It is reported that approximately 180 passengers are on board.

It subsequently became known that the Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, whose crew had issued an emergency signal, landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

According to Israeli sources in the security sector, the incident — which prompted the transmission of an "unlawful interference" signal and a general distress signal — was probably caused by a conflict between the pilots on board.

There are currently no additional details.

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Olga Rozgon

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