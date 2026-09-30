Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has restricted Russians’ access to information about the country’s oil sector by decree. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Putin has prohibited the publication of data on oil processing and sales, as well as any information about the parties to transactions. The decision is explained as a response to "the unfriendly actions of the United States and foreign countries that have joined it."

In reality, the main goal of Putin’s decision is to hide the real state of the Russian economy from its own citizens, so that no data spoil the picture of "growth and prosperity" that state propaganda imposes on Russians - the article states.

It is noted that in the fifth year of the war, against the backdrop of declining living standards and the "fuel crisis," it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russian propaganda to convince Russians that "the sanctions have only strengthened the Russian economy" and that Ukraine’s long-range strikes have no "critical consequences."

"By prohibiting the publication of data on the oil industry, which is the main indicator of the state of the Russian economy, the Kremlin is simply replacing reality with propaganda fabrications," the Center for Countering Disinformation summarizes.

Reminder

The Russian authorities instructed officials to prepare scenarios in case of a further deterioration of the situation on the fuel market, including plans to increase production and adjust imports of petroleum products. This is happening amid a gasoline shortage and the consequences of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries.

In Russia, half of gas stations have no gasoline after strikes on oil refineries - media