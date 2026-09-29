Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview

On Friday, October 2, Ukraine’s national team will face Northern Ireland in a nominally home match as part of the third round of the Nations League. UNN reports what is known ahead of the game, where to watch the match, and who is the favorite in the clash.

Details

The Group 2 third-round match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland will take place this Friday, October 2. The opening whistle at Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava, Slovakia, will sound at 21:45.

Ukraine and Northern Ireland currently share the lead in the group. After two rounds, both teams have 4 points.

Ukraine defeated Hungary at the start of the Nations League, and drew with Georgia in their second match.

Nations League: Ukraine drew with Georgia and retained the lead in the group

Northern Ireland defeated Georgia (1:0) in the first round, while their match against Hungary ended in a goalless draw.

Head-to-head history

The national teams have played each other six times. The first meeting took place in 1996 in the qualifiers for the 1998 World Cup, when Ukraine defeated Northern Ireland twice—first 1:0, and then 2:1 in the return match.

The teams last played each other in a friendly in 2021. On that occasion, our team secured a narrow victory thanks to a goal by Oleksandr Zubkov.

Overall, Northern Ireland have defeated Ukraine only once, inflicting a painful loss during Euro 2016 in France. The score was 2:0 in favor of the Irish.

Where to watch, favorite

The match will be available to watch on the MEGOGO OTT platform with the "Optimal" and "Sport" subscriptions and in all "MEGOPACK" packages. In addition, the match will be shown free of charge on the MEGOGO SPORT channel, available via T2 terrestrial broadcasting and cable networks.

Bookmakers consider Ukraine the favorite in this match. Bets on their victory are being accepted at odds of 2.05. A draw is priced at 3.40. An away win is priced at 3.60.

It should be noted that defender Valerii Bondar and midfielder Oleh Ocheretko will not play in this match.

Bondar and Ocheretko will be unable to play in the match against Northern Ireland — Maldera