In Kyiv, a number of public transport routes were changed due to the security situation

In Kyiv, disruptions to public transport occurred on the morning of September 29 due to an elevated air threat and damage to the trolleybus overhead lines. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to Kyiv City Express, the Kyiv urban rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions due to an elevated air threat to the capital.

In addition, trolleybus routes No. 29, 30, 31, 34, 37, 44, and 47 are delayed on Stepan Bandera Avenue due to damage to the overhead lines.

Several routes were affected

Trolleybuses No. 3, 12, and 14, as well as bus No. 69, are also delayed due to traffic restrictions on Zhylianska Street.

Temporary bus service No. 31K was arranged for passengers of trolleybus route No. 31. The buses run from Radunska Street to Pochaina metro station.

The Kyiv City State Administration urges passengers to monitor operational changes in public transport services.

Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight: an administrative building and an educational institution were damaged