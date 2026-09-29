Russia may send up to 300,000 more people to the front by the end of the year — "Madyar"

Russia has launched a covert mobilization and could send up to 300,000 additional people to the front by the end of the year. Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said this in an interview with The Telegraph, reports UNN.

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According to him, as early as October, the Ukrainian military expects a significant increase in the number of Russian troops on the front.

Brovdi noted that Russia may send new recruits directly to the front line with virtually no proper training.

Ukraine was preparing for such a scenario

The Commander of the USF emphasized that Ukraine anticipated a possible increase in the number of Russian military personnel and had prepared in advance for such a development.

According to Brovdi's assessment, by the end of 2026, Russia may additionally involve up to 300,000 people in combat operations against Ukraine.

Russia has already begun an additional mobilization — Zelenskyy