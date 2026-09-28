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Russia has already begun an additional mobilization — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is increasing recruitment and plans to involve foreigners. More than 8,000 North Korean troops are in the Russian Federation, and another 10,000 are being prepared.

Russia has already begun an additional mobilization — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has effectively already begun additional mobilization—it is increasing the number of people it recruits through various methods. In particular, it plans to involve foreigners, including from the DPRK. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports. 

Today, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine also presented a report on the measures Russia is planning going forward. In fact, the Russians have already begun additional mobilization—they are increasing the number of people they recruit through various methods. They also plan to increase the involvement of foreigners. And it is important that the governments of the countries from which Russia recruits people into its army counter this 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He noted that Ukraine is informing every government about the involvement of its citizens in the war against Ukraine.  

We also have new data on the involvement of military personnel from North Korea in Russia: more than 8,000 North Korean troops are currently on Russian territory. In addition, the deployment of another contingent of 10,000 is being prepared—they are being selected for training and subsequent transfer to Russia. Russia pays for this, in particular with technology, and in exchange for such assistance, with Russia's technical support, production of Shahed-type attack drones has been established in North Korea. This is how evil spreads and how a threat to life in one part of the world spreads to other parts of the world. This can be overcome only together 

- Zelenskyy added. 

We remind you 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Donald Trump to put into effect the law on "hellish sanctions" against the Russian Federation following new Russian strikes. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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