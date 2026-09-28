An attempt was made to post bail of more than UAH 3 million for Iryna Mudra, but the payments did not go through

What is happening in the court proceedings concerning Iryna Mudra. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

During the hearing in the case of Iryna Mudra, witnesses spoke about attempts to post bail for her; however, the payments through Monobank and PrivatBank were not processed. This was reported by a UNN journalist from the courtroom at the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

One of the witnesses, Andrii Smyk, said during questioning in court that he had decided to help Iryna Mudra secure release on bail. According to him, he received her husband’s bank details and tried to deposit the bail money from different accounts.

He said that on September 21 he tried to deposit UAH 50,000 through Monobank. According to him, the funds were not even debited, and the bank reported a problem with the IBAN. Smyk also said that he contacted PrivatBank.

"I called them—they said that they would not carry out any transactions to this IBAN," the man noted.

At the same time, the man was ready to contribute a considerable amount toward Iryna Mudra’s bail.

"On average, I was ready to contribute around 3 million," the witness said.

In addition, another witness—a private entrepreneur who had also tried to contribute part of Iryna Mudra’s bail—was questioned during the hearing.

"I decided to help—that is my motive. A friendly motive. I was raised this way—to help friends," the witness said.

According to the woman, she communicated with Mudra’s husband and offered her assistance. She said she could contribute up to UAH 700,000.

"I told him that within the amount of UAH 700,000, that is, about 16,000 dollars, I would be able to make such a payment," the woman emphasized.

She tried to make the payment through the Privat24 app. According to her, after entering the bank details, she received a notification that the payment had been accepted for processing.

"Then, four hours later, I received a notification saying that, unfortunately, the payment had been rejected. The details of either the recipient or the sender need to be clarified," the witness said.

She noted that after the payment was rejected, she checked the details again.

"As an accountant with 10 years of experience, I know for sure that I entered the details correctly, but just in case I checked them, and moreover, I sent them to my personal manager, and she did not find any error in my details," the witness said.

However, according to her, the payment was still not approved.

"My personal manager told me that, unfortunately, under the bank’s rules and terms, this payment would not be processed," she added.

In addition, Iryna Mudra’s lawyers also claim that the bank is blocking the account because of the payment purpose related to posting bail. Because of this, they say, the former official is currently unable to pay the bail.

The hearing is being held in a mixed format, while Iryna Mudra is participating in the hearing online

The court plans to hold the final two segments in closed session because they concern materials related to the former official’s child.

Background

The HACC investigating judge upheld Iryna Mudra’s defense complaint regarding violations of her rights while she was being held in custody, so the court ordered the NBU to investigate possible refusals to process payments for posting bail for the former official.