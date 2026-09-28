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What is celebrated on September 28 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

September 28 marks the international days for the fight against rabies, access to information, the right to know, and news. The Czech Republic celebrates Statehood Day.

What is celebrated on September 28 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 28, the world observes World Rabies Day, the International Day for Universal Access to Information, International Right to Know Day, and World News Day, while the Czech Republic celebrates Czech Statehood Day. According to the new-style church calendar, Venerable Chariton the Confessor and Saint Blessed Prince Wenceslaus of Bohemia are commemorated, while according to the old style, Saint Martyr Nicetas the Goth is remembered, UNN writes.

 World Rabies Day

An official international observance of the WHO and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC). The event was established to commemorate the anniversary of the death of the prominent French microbiologist Louis Pasteur (September 28, 1895), who created the first vaccine in history against this deadly viral infection. The day aims to raise awareness of rabies prevention among animals and people, promote mass vaccination of domestic and wild animals, and implement the WHO's global strategy to reduce human deaths from rabies to zero by 2030.

 International Day for Universal Access to Information

An official UN observance established by the General Assembly in 2019 at UNESCO's initiative (adopted in 2015). The date emphasizes that free access to information is the foundation of transparent public administration, a guarantee of respect for human rights, a key condition for the development of independent media, and the sustainable development of society.

 International Right to Know Day

Established in 2002 in Sofia, Bulgaria, during an international conference of civil society organizations advocating freedom of information. The observance promotes standards of open government, citizens' access to official documents and public data, as well as the protection of civic journalists and investigative reporters.

 World News Day

A global information initiative organized by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and the Canadian Association of Journalists. The day seeks to draw attention to the value of professional, verified, and independent journalism amid the mass spread of fake news, manipulation, and propaganda.

 Czech Statehood Day (Saint Wenceslaus Day)

The main national and state holiday of the Czech Republic, established to commemorate September 28, 935 (or 929), when Prince Wenceslaus of Bohemia (Vyacheslav) was treacherously murdered. Saint Wenceslaus is the country's patron saint and a symbol of its national sovereignty and Christian cultural tradition.

 Teachers' Day in Taiwan (Confucius' Birthday)

An official public holiday commemorating the birthday of the great ancient Chinese philosopher, educator, and thinker Confucius (551 BC). On this day, traditional ritual ceremonies are held in Confucius temples throughout the country, while teachers receive state awards for their contribution to the development of education.

The Commemoration Day of Venerable Chariton the Confessor

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Venerable Chariton the Confessor—a Christian ascetic of the 4th century who endured brutal torture for his faith during the reign of Emperor Aurelian. Later, in Palestine, he founded the renowned Faran, Jericho, and Souka lavras and composed one of the earliest monastic rules. 

 According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Martyr Nicetas the Goth—a 4th-century soldier and Christian preacher from the Gothic tribe who, for openly professing his faith in Christ and opposing paganism, suffered martyrdom by burning on the orders of the ruler Athanaric.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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