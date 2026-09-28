$44.9751.12
ukenru
09:01 PM • 2540 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles
08:54 PM • 3424 views
There is not enough money in the budget for everything: Koretskyi explained which payments will be financed first and which will be delayedVideo
08:02 PM • 6982 views
The Kremlin threatened "dangerous consequences" if Ukraine receives Starlink for strikes deep inside Russia
06:29 PM • 13281 views
Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation as president of Serbia
04:46 PM • 17176 views
Five men detained near Fairford airbase in Britain - Reuters
September 27, 12:54 PM • 23067 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
September 27, 10:32 AM • 26055 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
September 27, 09:35 AM • 23780 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 24162 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
September 27, 07:36 AM • 21507 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.3m/s
73%
759mm
Popular news
Poland wants a Patriot plant and a permanent U.S. military base - mediaSeptember 27, 11:37 AM • 6028 views
"Only a Matter of Time": Budanov Warns of Threat to the Korean Region from PyongyangVideoSeptember 27, 11:58 AM • 15854 views
In Kyiv, a drone attacked the River Mall shopping and entertainment center, social media reportSeptember 27, 01:33 PM • 10836 views
The Polish priest wounded at the monastery forgave his Ukrainian attacker03:25 PM • 6836 views
The US is considering the possibility of a military operation in Cuba in the coming months — CBS03:40 PM • 13248 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 66567 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 83046 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 85638 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 75657 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 72993 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles09:01 PM • 2540 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 26217 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 26434 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 25143 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 24049 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times

The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2532 views

The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony, hosted by Snoop Dogg, has begun at the Peacock Theater. Madonna has 13 nominations and will perform at the show for the first time in 23 years.

The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony has begun in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars and other global stars are competing for the evening’s top awards, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater, and Snoop Dogg is hosting it. One of the evening’s main events is expected to be Madonna’s performance—the singer is returning to the VMAs stage for the first time in 23 years.

Madonna received the most nominations—13. Taylor Swift is represented in 11 categories and has already become the first person in history to receive the special Artist Director Honors award. The band Nirvana received the prestigious Video Vanguard award.

Who is competing for the top awards

Taylor Swift with "The Fate of Ophelia," Madonna with "Confessions II – The Film," Ariana Grande with "hate that i make you love me," Bruno Mars with "I Just Might," Sabrina Carpenter with "Tears," and GENER8ION with "STORM" are competing for "Video of the Year."

Jay-Z is no longer accused of rape; the plaintiff "never met" the rapper25.09.26, 19:07 • 26466 views

Taylor Swift, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen are nominated in the "Artist of the Year" category.

BTS with "Swim," Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter with "Bring Your Love," Olivia Dean with "Man I Need," PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with "Stateside," RAYE with "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" and HUNTR/X with "Golden" are competing for the title of "Song of the Year."

Separate awards will be presented in genre categories. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae, among others, are competing for Best Pop Video. BLACKPINK, BTS, KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM, LISA and CORTIS are represented in the K-Pop category.

Madonna and Taylor Swift lead the nominations for the 2026 VMAs19.08.26, 05:06 • 5945 views

Among the nominees in the "Best Hip-Hop" category are Cardi B, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator. Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Kehlani and others are competing for the R&B award.

The VMAs will also recognize the best artists in alternative, dance, country and Latin music, as well as present awards for direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

The winners of the main categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Song of the Year" and "Best New Artist," will be announced throughout the ceremony.

Taylor Swift released Encore for her hit album Showgirl25.09.26, 17:09 • 28497 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Musician
Los Angeles