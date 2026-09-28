The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony has begun in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars and other global stars are competing for the evening’s top awards, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The ceremony is taking place at the Peacock Theater, and Snoop Dogg is hosting it. One of the evening’s main events is expected to be Madonna’s performance—the singer is returning to the VMAs stage for the first time in 23 years.

Madonna received the most nominations—13. Taylor Swift is represented in 11 categories and has already become the first person in history to receive the special Artist Director Honors award. The band Nirvana received the prestigious Video Vanguard award.

Who is competing for the top awards

Taylor Swift with "The Fate of Ophelia," Madonna with "Confessions II – The Film," Ariana Grande with "hate that i make you love me," Bruno Mars with "I Just Might," Sabrina Carpenter with "Tears," and GENER8ION with "STORM" are competing for "Video of the Year."

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Taylor Swift, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter and Morgan Wallen are nominated in the "Artist of the Year" category.

BTS with "Swim," Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter with "Bring Your Love," Olivia Dean with "Man I Need," PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson with "Stateside," RAYE with "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" and HUNTR/X with "Golden" are competing for the title of "Song of the Year."

Separate awards will be presented in genre categories. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae, among others, are competing for Best Pop Video. BLACKPINK, BTS, KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM, LISA and CORTIS are represented in the K-Pop category.

Madonna and Taylor Swift lead the nominations for the 2026 VMAs

Among the nominees in the "Best Hip-Hop" category are Cardi B, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott and Tyler, The Creator. Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Kehlani and others are competing for the R&B award.

The VMAs will also recognize the best artists in alternative, dance, country and Latin music, as well as present awards for direction, cinematography, editing, choreography and visual effects.

The winners of the main categories, including "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Song of the Year" and "Best New Artist," will be announced throughout the ceremony.

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