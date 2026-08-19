Madonna and Taylor Swift lead the nominations for the 2026 VMAs

Madonna leads in the number of nominations for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards — she is up for 11 awards. These include "Artist of the Year," "Video of the Year," and "Song of the Year" for her joint track with Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love." The Hollywood Reporter reports, writes UNN.

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Taylor Swift received nine nominations, including in the "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year" categories for "The Fate of Ophelia."

Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have seven nominations each. Bruno Mars is up for five awards, including "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year."

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

GENER8ION featuring Yung Lean and Bruno Mars will also compete for the "Video of the Year" award.

This year's VMA ceremony will take place on September 27 in Los Angeles. The show will return to the city for the first time since 2017 and will also feature a "Best Dance" category for the first time in seven years.

Madonna returns to cinema and stars in The Studio series in Venice