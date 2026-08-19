Madonna and Taylor Swift lead the nominations for the 2026 VMAs

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38429 views
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45630 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
August 18, 03:54 PM • 38446 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1
Exclusive
August 18, 03:05 PM • 26531 views
Russia has damaged more than 900 sports facilities since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40067 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
August 18, 01:15 PM • 19719 views
Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44172 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 09:59 AM • 41836 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
August 18, 08:44 AM • 23078 views
Rada expects President to submit nominations for defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
August 18, 09:52 AM • 21329 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Liberia has agreed to accept up to 1,200 migrants from third countries deported from the USAugust 18, 07:49 PM • 4482 views
France to expel two Iranian diplomats after incident involving French nationals in TehranAugust 18, 08:05 PM • 3302 views
The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko AkaneAugust 18, 08:37 PM • 5492 views
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has diedAugust 18, 09:40 PM • 3948 views
Russian disinformation intensifies ahead of elections in Germany amid the rise of the AfDAugust 18, 10:16 PM • 2874 views
Publications
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38429 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45630 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1August 18, 03:54 PM • 38446 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40067 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44172 views
Actual people
Rafael Grossi
Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Vitaliy Bezgin
Andrii Butenko
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Baghdad
France
Vietnam
Belgium
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 65063 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 70478 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 77659 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 75154 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 103810 views
Actual
Falcon 9
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro

Madonna and Taylor Swift lead the nominations for the 2026 VMAs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2410 views

Madonna received 11 nominations for the 2026 MTV VMAs, including "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year." Taylor Swift has nine nominations, and the ceremony will take place on September 27 in Los Angeles.

Madonna and Taylor Swift lead the nominations for the 2026 VMAs

Madonna leads in the number of nominations for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards — she is up for 11 awards. These include "Artist of the Year," "Video of the Year," and "Song of the Year" for her joint track with Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love." The Hollywood Reporter reports, writes UNN.

Details

Taylor Swift received nine nominations, including in the "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year" categories for "The Fate of Ophelia."

Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have seven nominations each. Bruno Mars is up for five awards, including "Artist of the Year" and "Video of the Year."

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix 13.05.25, 11:20 • 106635 views

GENER8ION featuring Yung Lean and Bruno Mars will also compete for the "Video of the Year" award.

This year's VMA ceremony will take place on September 27 in Los Angeles. The show will return to the city for the first time since 2017 and will also feature a "Best Dance" category for the first time in seven years.

Madonna returns to cinema and stars in The Studio series in Venice19.03.26, 23:10 • 13237 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Los Angeles