Madonna returns to cinema and stars in The Studio series in Venice

Global pop star Madonna is preparing for a high-profile return to the screens — for the first time in many years, the artist will once again star in a fictional project. This time, it's about the second season of the comedy series The Studio, which is currently being produced in Europe, UNN reports with reference to Entertainment.

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The singer herself fueled the intrigue surrounding her participation: she posted a photo with the script on social media, taken directly on a boat, adding the caption "The Italian Job." Later, the star was spotted directly on the set in Venice — a city with which she has a special stage of her career.

It was in Venice back in 1984 that the music video for the song Like a Virgin was filmed — one of the most famous in Madonna's work. Thus, the new project became a kind of return to a significant location for the artist.

The series The Studio has already made a loud statement: the first season won 13 Emmy Awards, and Catherine O'Hara received a separate award for acting.

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It is worth noting that Madonna last actively appeared in feature films in the early 2000s. In particular, in 2002, she played the main role in the film "Swept Away," and also appeared in one of the Bond films — "Die Another Day." After that, the singer focused on her music career, tours, and creating concert projects.

At the same time, the performer is also working on her own biographical film. It is known that Julia Garner will embody her on screen, and the film has the working title "Who's That Girl"?

Thus, Madonna's participation in the series could become one of the most notable events in the world of entertainment in the near future, as it is not just a cameo, but the artist's return to full-fledged acting after a long break.