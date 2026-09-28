The Secretary General of the Council of Europe reacted to the strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and promised to seek Russia’s accountability

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset reacted to the Russian attack on Kyiv, which caused a fire to break out in the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Berset wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

He called the nighttime shelling another wave of "senseless and brutal Russian attacks on Ukraine" and specifically drew attention to the fire in the NAS building.

The building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv is on fire. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people, including our colleagues in the Kyiv office, who continue to stand up to these attacks with courage and determination – Berset stated.

He vowed to seek Russia's accountability

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe emphasized that the organization would continue working to hold Russia accountable for the crimes it has committed.

We will continue to insist on holding Russia accountable for its crimes. Impunity will not prevail – Berset stated.

The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble