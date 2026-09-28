The Secretary General of the Council of Europe reacted to the strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and promised to seek Russia’s accountability

$44.840.1351.140.01
ukenru
08:45 PM • 1010 views
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe reacted to the strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and promised to seek Russia’s accountabilityPhoto
07:50 PM • 10376 views
The Starship spacecraft completed its first orbital flight, deploying Starlink satellites into orbit
07:28 PM • 15041 views
The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble
06:35 PM • 16239 views
Russia has already begun an additional mobilization — Zelenskyy
05:32 PM • 21029 views
Putin increased the authorized strength of military personnel in the Russian Federation — how many there will bePhoto
05:19 PM • 22669 views
Ukraine is cutting non-priority expenditures — what will be funded first
04:37 PM • 27979 views
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain it
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 17413 views
A drone crashed near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service said whether the "Yahodyn" checkpoint was damagedVideo
September 28, 02:47 PM • 18881 views
The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to relocate its work to Lviv – Stefanchuk
September 28, 02:14 PM • 18940 views
As a result of the strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, former NSDC Secretary Horbulin was injured, and his assistant was killed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.4m/s
79%
758mm
Popular news
An attempt was made to post bail of more than UAH 3 million for Iryna Mudra, but the payments did not go throughVideoSeptember 28, 10:56 AM • 14044 views
The Hungarian Parliament has lifted Magyar’s immunity in a case involving a stolen phoneSeptember 28, 12:12 PM • 7710 views
Russian strike on central Kyiv: one of the Education Ministry's buildings damaged, four people already injured at the National Academy of SciencesSeptember 28, 12:26 PM • 21132 views
Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hitVideoSeptember 28, 12:48 PM • 35471 views
Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announcedVideo03:08 PM • 22500 views
Publications
“Child of War”: what the status actually provides and how to obtain it04:37 PM • 27975 views
Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?
Exclusive
September 28, 02:10 PM • 32842 views
The Chess Federation calls on the SBU to open a treason case against Podolyak over his appointment to FIDE's leadershipPhotoVideoSeptember 28, 01:51 PM • 33534 views
Forgery of medical documents: why did Odrex clinic fail to provide the Odesa Regional Military Administration’s Department of Health with the medical records of the deceased patient?
Exclusive
September 28, 09:18 AM • 77379 views
Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 28, 07:17 AM • 70140 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Georgia
North Korea
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ten changes from Maldera – the lineups for the Ukraine–Georgia match have been announcedVideo03:08 PM • 22692 views
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 27September 28, 12:05 AM • 66866 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV awardSeptember 27, 11:06 PM • 62957 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhotoSeptember 27, 10:05 PM • 59400 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los AngelesSeptember 27, 09:01 PM • 59082 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
SpaceX Starship
Fox News
Social network

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe reacted to the strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and promised to seek Russia’s accountability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

Alain Berset condemned Russia’s attack on Kyiv, as a result of which the National Academy of Sciences building caught fire. He promised to seek Russia’s accountability.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe reacted to the strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and promised to seek Russia’s accountability

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset reacted to the Russian attack on Kyiv, which caused a fire to break out in the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Berset wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

He called the nighttime shelling another wave of "senseless and brutal Russian attacks on Ukraine" and specifically drew attention to the fire in the NAS building.

The building of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv is on fire. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people, including our colleagues in the Kyiv office, who continue to stand up to these attacks with courage and determination

– Berset stated.

He vowed to seek Russia's accountability

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe emphasized that the organization would continue working to hold Russia accountable for the crimes it has committed.

We will continue to insist on holding Russia accountable for its crimes. Impunity will not prevail

– Berset stated.

The number of victims as a result of Russia’s attack on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has risen — the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble28.09.26, 22:28 • 15062 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Explosions
Fires
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Council of Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv