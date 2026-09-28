A drone crashed near the border with Poland — the State Border Guard Service said whether the "Yahodyn" checkpoint was damaged

The Russians hit near the border with Poland with a drone. Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this in a comment to UNN.

Details

According to the SBGS spokesperson, the checkpoint was not damaged.

According to sources, the drone struck near the border. The Yahodyn checkpoint itself was not damaged, according to preliminary information – Demchenko said.

We remind you

On September 13, Russian UAVs attacked the area of the Yahodyn–Dorohusk international checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border. According to preliminary information, the strike hit a petrol station near the Ukrainian-Polish border.