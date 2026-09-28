Romania scrambled F-16s due to an airspace violation amid Russia’s attack on Odesa region

Romania reported scrambling fighter jets on the evening of September 27 due to an aerial target entering the country's airspace. This occurred amid Russia's attack on southern Ukraine, specifically Odesa region, where two people were reported injured as a result of the enemy strike, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper said on September 28, according to UNN.

Romania scrambled two F-16s

"On the evening of September 27, the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defence detected an aerial target moving north of Kiliya-Veke, in Ukrainian territory, near the border with Romania," the Romanian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft, on combat duty with the Air Police, took off from the 86th Air Base in Borcea to monitor the situation - Romania's Ministry of Defence said.

Measures were taken to alert the population in Tulcea County, and a RO-Alert message was sent at 20:35.

According to radar data, the aerial target entered Romanian airspace through the Chatalchioi area and moved along the border, while its signal disappeared from radar approximately 10 minutes later near the settlement of Somova - the Romanian defence ministry said.

The air raid alert ended at 22:05, according to the report.

A specialised group from Romania's Ministry of National Defence was reportedly due to leave for the area on the morning of September 28 to survey the terrain.

Russian drones attacked Odesa region again

This occurred as Russia once again attacked southern Ukraine, which borders Romania.

"The enemy struck a residential area in southern Odesa region. The attack damaged the facades, roofs and windows of seven private residential buildings, as well as residents' cars," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration wrote on social media on the evening of September 27.

In the morning, he уточнив information

"Two people are currently known to have been injured. They are a 62-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman. Medics provided them with assistance at the scene; neither required hospitalisation," Kiper reported.

According to him, Russia also struck an empty warehouse building overnight." "The resulting fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers. No one was injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration added.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 drones - how many were destroyed by air defense

Ukraine's State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of Russia's attack on Odesa region during the night of September 28.