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Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 drones - how many were destroyed by air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

During the night of September 28, Russia launched 165 drones at Ukraine; air defense forces shot down or suppressed 112 of them. Hits were recorded at 14 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 drones - how many were destroyed by air defense

Russia launched 165 drones at Ukraine during the night of September 28; 112 of them were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the enemy struck

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 28 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 27), the enemy attacked with 165 Shahed-type attack UAVs (79 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

Air defense results

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (debris) at 7 locations

— the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

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