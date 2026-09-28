$44.9751.12
ukenru
12:37 AM • 2032 views
A New Major War Near the Red Sea — What Is Happening in Ethiopia and What Threat Does It Pose to the World
11:56 PM • 4990 views
Stubb sees no threat of a Russian attack on Finland and advises Europe to "keep calm and go to the sauna"
10:56 PM • 8344 views
The Guardian reported on the "hell on earth" in occupied Oleshky, where food is running out
09:56 PM • 14013 views
The scandal between Ukraine and South Korea over North Korean prisoners has escalated: why Seoul reacted so harshly
09:01 PM • 14031 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles
08:54 PM • 12027 views
There is not enough money in the budget for everything: Koretskyi explained which payments will be financed first and which will be delayedVideo
08:02 PM • 12292 views
The Kremlin threatened "dangerous consequences" if Ukraine receives Starlink for strikes deep inside Russia
September 27, 06:29 PM • 16380 views
Aleksandar Vučić announced his resignation as president of Serbia
September 27, 04:46 PM • 19158 views
Five men detained near Fairford airbase in Britain - Reuters
September 27, 12:54 PM • 24235 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1m/s
72%
755mm
Popular news
The Polish priest wounded at the monastery forgave his Ukrainian attackerSeptember 27, 03:25 PM • 12295 views
The US is considering the possibility of a military operation in Cuba in the coming months — CBSSeptember 27, 03:40 PM • 17576 views
Solomiia Vitvytska became a mother at 46 and showed a photo of her sonPhotoSeptember 27, 04:13 PM • 8412 views
Russia struck the residence of the Saudi Arabian ambassador in Kyiv — ZelenskyySeptember 27, 06:13 PM • 4266 views
In Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, a blast wave damaged windows; 9 people were injured07:08 PM • 6996 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 70862 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 87302 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 89535 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 79164 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 76789 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Musician
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kherson Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cindy Crawford’s son’s ex-girlfriend speaks out for the first time after his sudden death at 2712:05 AM • 1072 views
Kurt Cobain's final days recalled ahead of Nirvana receiving an MTV award11:06 PM • 1886 views
Rihanna showed previously unknown photos of her daughter Roki on her first birthdayPhoto10:05 PM • 3674 views
The 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony has kicked off in Los Angeles09:01 PM • 14036 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 28323 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
The Guardian
Financial Times
Starlink

Stubb sees no threat of a Russian attack on Finland and advises Europe to "keep calm and go to the sauna"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5016 views

The President of Finland sees no grounds for a direct attack by the Russian Federation, but acknowledges its hybrid campaign in Europe. He called for calm.

Stubb sees no threat of a Russian attack on Finland and advises Europe to "keep calm and go to the sauna"

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that he currently sees no factual grounds to expect a direct Russian attack on his country, despite warnings of a possible expansion of Russian aggression. At the same time, he acknowledged that Moscow is already waging a hybrid campaign against Europe, Fox News Digital reports, writes UNN.

Details

Stubb commented on a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who warned of a high risk of Russian attacks against other states bordering Russia or Belarus.

As Finland’s commander-in-chief, I have all the relevant information, but I simply do not see any factual grounds for this

– Stubb said regarding the possibility of a direct attack on Finland.

"We are calm because we are prepared"

At the same time, the Finnish president emphasized that Russia continues its hybrid campaign in Europe. He cited cyberattacks, sabotage, and damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea among its manifestations.

Russia is trying to intimidate Europe, frighten us, and get into our heads

– Stubb said.

He urged a response "level-headedly, calmly, and in a composed manner," jokingly adding the advice to "go to the sauna and take a good bath."

According to Stubb, Finland can afford this attitude because it has been preparing for decades for a potential threat from Russia.

We are calm because we are prepared

– the president concluded.

The President of Finland asked Elon Musk to expand Starlink for Ukraine25.09.26, 12:14 • 4356 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Cyberattack
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Fox News
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine