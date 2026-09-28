Stubb sees no threat of a Russian attack on Finland and advises Europe to "keep calm and go to the sauna"

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that he currently sees no factual grounds to expect a direct Russian attack on his country, despite warnings of a possible expansion of Russian aggression. At the same time, he acknowledged that Moscow is already waging a hybrid campaign against Europe, Fox News Digital reports, writes UNN.

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Stubb commented on a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who warned of a high risk of Russian attacks against other states bordering Russia or Belarus.

As Finland’s commander-in-chief, I have all the relevant information, but I simply do not see any factual grounds for this – Stubb said regarding the possibility of a direct attack on Finland.

"We are calm because we are prepared"

At the same time, the Finnish president emphasized that Russia continues its hybrid campaign in Europe. He cited cyberattacks, sabotage, and damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea among its manifestations.

Russia is trying to intimidate Europe, frighten us, and get into our heads – Stubb said.

He urged a response "level-headedly, calmly, and in a composed manner," jokingly adding the advice to "go to the sauna and take a good bath."

According to Stubb, Finland can afford this attitude because it has been preparing for decades for a potential threat from Russia.

We are calm because we are prepared – the president concluded.

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