Stubb sees no threat of a Russian attack on Finland and advises Europe to "keep calm and go to the sauna"
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Finland sees no grounds for a direct attack by the Russian Federation, but acknowledges its hybrid campaign in Europe. He called for calm.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that he currently sees no factual grounds to expect a direct Russian attack on his country, despite warnings of a possible expansion of Russian aggression. At the same time, he acknowledged that Moscow is already waging a hybrid campaign against Europe, Fox News Digital reports, writes UNN.
Details
Stubb commented on a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who warned of a high risk of Russian attacks against other states bordering Russia or Belarus.
As Finland’s commander-in-chief, I have all the relevant information, but I simply do not see any factual grounds for this
"We are calm because we are prepared"
At the same time, the Finnish president emphasized that Russia continues its hybrid campaign in Europe. He cited cyberattacks, sabotage, and damage to undersea cables in the Baltic Sea among its manifestations.
Russia is trying to intimidate Europe, frighten us, and get into our heads
He urged a response "level-headedly, calmly, and in a composed manner," jokingly adding the advice to "go to the sauna and take a good bath."
According to Stubb, Finland can afford this attitude because it has been preparing for decades for a potential threat from Russia.
We are calm because we are prepared
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