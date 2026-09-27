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The US is considering the possibility of a military operation in Cuba in the coming months — CBS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The U.S. Army Reserve is assessing the availability of military police, medical, engineering, and logistics units for SOUTHCOM. Trump said he expects a deal with Havana without a war.

The US is considering the possibility of a military operation in Cuba in the coming months — CBS

The U.S. Army Reserve is assessing the possibility of providing the Southern Command with military police, medical, engineering, and logistics units as part of planning for potential actions regarding Cuba. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects to reach an agreement with Havana without using military force. CBS News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. Army Reserve Command sent a request to subordinate structures regarding the availability of units for the United States Southern Command — SOUTHCOM. The message states that the relevant formations may be needed in 90–120 days. At the same time, the document contains no evidence that military units have already received deployment orders. The information made public also does not confirm that a decision has been made to conduct an operation.

It should be noted that Cuba is not mentioned directly in the text of the request. Several U.S. officials, speaking to CBS on condition of anonymity, described its connection to military planning regarding the island.

What forces could be involved

Subordinate commands were asked to provide information on the availability of six types of formations. Responses to the request were due by September 25.

It is currently known that a significant part of the request concerns logistical support. In particular, it refers to an expeditionary sustainment command, which coordinates theater-level supply and transportation. The request also covers engineering units, a medical brigade, an advanced surgical unit, and a military police brigade. Medical forces could provide emergency operations and care for the wounded near the locations of deployed troops, while military police could perform security and detainee-related duties. However, the specific role of these forces in a possible operation has not been disclosed.

A SOUTHCOM representative, for his part, declined to discuss potential troop movements and the timing of their involvement, citing operational security. The command explained that it continuously coordinates with other components of the armed forces to assess potential needs within its area of responsibility.

Options for action regarding Cuba had been considered previously

In May, U.S. intelligence agencies assessed Havana’s possible response to U.S. military action. In July, military planners considered various scenarios, including a large-scale airborne operation involving the 101st Airborne Division. It was also reported that the U.S. military had surveyed the waters and seabed around Cuba.

In addition, aviation units had previously been placed on heightened readiness for a potential deployment that ultimately did not take place. Officials emphasized that working through scenarios did not mean the president or the Pentagon had decided to launch an operation.

Trump expects an agreement with Havana

Against the backdrop of reports about military planning, Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on September 26 that he expects an agreement between the United States and Cuba.

I don’t think we’ll need the military

 - the U.S. president said.

Trump also said he wanted to help Cuba and open it up to Americans. At the same time, no specific agreement was reported to have been concluded.

How Cuba responded

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, said that Havana hoped to avoid U.S. military intervention. At the same time, he emphasized that, in the event of an attack, the country would exercise its right to self-defense. According to Rodríguez, the use of force would result in the deaths of Cubans and U.S. service members, as well as widespread destruction.

The head of Cuba’s Foreign Ministry confirmed a readiness to negotiate with Washington to resolve bilateral differences and to establish trade relations with U.S. companies. He emphasized that dialogue must be based on respect, sovereign equality, and compliance with international law, without interference in internal affairs and without preconditions.

Context

On September 17, the United States announced sanctions against four state-owned enterprises in Cuba’s nickel industry, four military enterprises, and three military officials. The restrictions apply, in particular, to entities linked to weapons research and development. On September 22, during an address to the UN General Assembly, Trump called Cuba a failed state and predicted the fall of communist rule on the island. The Cuban delegation left the hall during his speech.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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