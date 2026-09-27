The Russian ambassador acknowledged the possibility of Russian drones flying over Moldova

Russia's ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Ozerov, acknowledged that drones flying over Moldova could be Russian. As Ozerov told Soroca TV, Russia's target is Ukraine, not Moldova, UNN reports, citing NewsMaker.

"First, no one has yet proved to us that these are Russian drones. (…) Second, yes, we do not rule out or deny that some of these drones could be Russian. This is due to the intensification of strikes on Ukraine's logistics—and this is no secret—in response to the strikes Ukraine is carrying out against Russia's logistics. At the same time, it should be noted that Moldova is not the target. Therefore, the escalation of confrontational sentiments here, the escalation of the threat of war and the supposed readiness of Russia to almost attack Moldova have no grounds whatsoever," said Ozerov, who was present at an ethnic festival in Soroca.

In Moldova, fragments believed to be from a Gerbera drone with an onboard camera were discovered

In addition

The publication notes that Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly summoned Ozerov to express its protest over Russian drones falling on the country's territory.

On September 24, four objects violated Moldova's airspace, two of which fell on the country's territory: in the Florești district and near the village of Camenca in the Transnistrian region. The following day, police reported finding fragments of a drone in the Briceni district that had initially exploded. According to preliminary data, the detonation occurred at an altitude of about 10 meters after the drone collided with trees. Law enforcement officials added that some of the elements found bore the marking "Geran-4."

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Moldova's airspace has been violated 81 times by Russian- and Iranian-made missiles and drones, including decoys. This year, the number of incidents has risen to 41. The Ministry of Defense reported this.