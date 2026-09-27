In Russia, bears killed at least 20 people in one year, including 7 in a single region in one month

The number of fatal bear attacks on people is rising in Russia – since the beginning of the year, the predators have killed at least 20 people in 11 regions of the country. In Krasnoyarsk Krai alone, 7 people fell victim to bears during September, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The latest incident occurred in the village of Voznesenka, where a bear attacked a 51-year-old woman near her home. The predator tried to get into an enclosure containing domestic animals, and when the woman went into the yard, it attacked her. A neighbor later shot the bear.

Experts link the increase in attacks to a shortage of food caused by the early and dry spring, as well as to food waste near populated areas, which attracts the animals.

The bear population has more than doubled

According to Reuters, Russia is now home to about 308,000 brown bears, compared with approximately 130,000 in 1990. In Krasnoyarsk Krai, their population has increased 2.5-fold and exceeded 26,000 animals.

This year alone, residents of the region have reported bears appearing in populated areas more than 120 times.

Following a series of deaths, Russian investigators opened a criminal case against the local environmental ministry. Officials are suspected of failing to take sufficient measures to control the predators' population and prevent them from appearing near people.

In the United States, hungry bears are wandering into homes and shops in record numbers