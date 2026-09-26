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How educational institutions should operate during power outages — the Ministry of Education and Science has issued recommendations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

The Ministry of Education and Science recommends that educational institutions maintain resource reserves, backup power, and shelters ready for use for 48 hours. Schools and universities are switching to adaptive formats.

How educational institutions should operate during power outages — the Ministry of Education and Science has issued recommendations

The Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for educational institutions of various levels in the event of power outages and other crisis situations. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The Ministry of Education and Science proposes that educational institutions ensure backup power supplies and reserves of essential resources, including generators and fuel, drinking and technical water, as well as long-term storage food. As a priority, it recommends equipping institutions with round-the-clock stays for participants in the educational process, specialized institutions, and institutions classified as critical infrastructure.

Institutions are also advised to conduct unscheduled inspections of shelters to assess their readiness to receive people for 48 hours in the absence of electricity, and to ensure the readiness of Points of Invincibility.

Separately, the Ministry of Education and Science recommends conducting explanatory work with employees and participants in the educational process on behavior in low temperatures, preventing hypothermia and frostbite, providing first aid, and actions during an air raid alert in conditions of no electricity.

Preschool education institutions

For kindergartens, the recommendations stipulate that the institution’s head decides whether to extend, shorten, or terminate children’s stay, taking into account the actual conditions and safety. The availability of electricity or backup power, lighting, drinking water, sanitary conditions, temperature conditions, the possibility of safe food provision, ventilation operation, access to a shelter, and other life-support systems must be assessed.

Rules for the operation of kindergartens in Kyiv during an air raid alert: what parents need to know21.09.26, 18:29 • 8968 views

If there are problems with these conditions, a kindergarten may switch to a shortened schedule, end the children’s stay early, temporarily stop admitting children, or move them to another safe room. In the event of a direct threat to life and health, evacuation is предусмотрена.

If parents cannot immediately pick up their child after being notified that the child’s stay is ending early, the child must remain under the supervision of the institution’s employees. A child is not allowed to leave the kindergarten independently.

General secondary education institutions

For schools, the Ministry of Education and Science proposes using distance and asynchronous learning formats, preparing printed materials in advance, and ensuring that students have access to educational platforms. Institutions are also advised to consider the possibility of a six-day school week or operating in two shifts if conditions require it.

During prolonged air raid alerts, learning may continue in shelters if they are properly equipped. The proposed options include shortening lessons to 30 or 40 minutes, rotational learning for different classes, operating in two shifts, and arranging safe spaces in shelters for students studying remotely.

For schools, the Ministry of Education and Science has also defined five response levels depending on the duration of a power outage. For outages of up to two hours, it is proposed to continue operations with local restrictions. If there is no electricity for two to six hours, a shortened operating schedule and power supply for critical systems may be introduced. In the event of an outage lasting from six to 24 hours, in-person operations should remain only in energy-resilient institutions, while educational hubs may be established at hub institutions.

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In the event of no electricity for 24 to 72 hours, educational hubs, blended and asynchronous learning, as well as organized transportation of students and teachers to energy-resilient institutions are предусмотрены. If the power outage lasts more than 72 hours, it is proposed to implement the territorial education continuity plan and organize the relocation of participants in the educational process.

The Ministry of Education and Science separately emphasizes the need to ensure that educational institutions have supplies of drinking and technical water and food products, particularly those with a long shelf life, for at least 48 hours. Meals should be organized only if food can be prepared, stored, and distributed safely. If hot meals cannot be prepared due to a lack of electricity or water, the recommendations allow for the temporary use of dry rations.

Vocational and professional pre-higher education institutions

For vocational and professional pre-higher education institutions, five operating modes are also предусмотрено—from green to critical. They provide for the gradual adjustment of schedules, a transition to distance or asynchronous learning, the use of autonomous premises and partner facilities, and, in the event of prolonged outages, the organized relocation of dormitory residents.

Higher education institutions

A similar adaptive system has been proposed for higher education institutions. In the event of prolonged outages, universities may switch to blended or asynchronous learning, use autonomous buildings as coworking spaces, and adjust the schedules of examination sessions, practical training, and the defense of qualification theses.

At the same time, the recommendations identify cases in which in-person learning must be suspended regardless of the duration of the outage. These include, in particular, the unsuitability or inaccessibility of a shelter, the absence of emergency lighting along evacuation routes, critical violations of sanitary and hygienic standards, the lack of communication with emergency services, or the emergence of a risk of an accident.

Addendum

Separate procedures are предусмотрено for dormitories, as they are places of permanent residence. In the event of prolonged disruptions, heat, drinking water, food, sanitary conditions, the ability to charge devices, and the safe stay of residents must be ensured. If it is impossible to maintain proper conditions, the organized relocation of people to autonomous dormitories, reserve buildings, or facilities belonging to partner organizations is предусмотрено.

The Ministry of Education and Science also recommends that educational institutions identify primary and backup communication channels, work out procedures for actions during crisis situations in advance, and provide psychological support to participants in the educational process. Institutions should adapt the proposed recommendations to their own conditions and security situation.

Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 202609.09.26, 20:35 • 58258 views

Olga Rozgon

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Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine