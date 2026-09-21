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Rules for the operation of kindergartens in Kyiv during an air raid alert: what parents need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

During an air raid alert, children and staff move to a shelter. Parents are asked not to go to the kindergarten and to wait until the all-clear.

Rules for the operation of kindergartens in Kyiv during an air raid alert: what parents need to know

For Kyiv's preschool education institutions, the rules for actions during an air raid alert remain unchanged, regardless of the alert level—"yellow" or "red"—children and staff move to shelters. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

If an air raid alert is declared before the start of the working day, the preschool education institution opens after receiving the "All Clear" signal and the employees arrive at their workplaces. This is necessary to ensure that employees can reach the institution safely. Accordingly, children are admitted after the all-clear signal and once the employees have arrived at their workplaces. During an air raid alert, parents are advised not to leave a safe place and head to the kindergarten, as this poses a threat to the life and health of both the adult and the child.

If an air raid alert catches parents on their way to the kindergarten, they must first ensure their own safety and that of their child and proceed to the nearest shelter. If the nearest shelter is the preschool's shelter, parents may move there on their own with the child and hand the child over to the staff member responsible. At the same time, kindergarten staff do not leave the shelter to meet parents, as this could endanger the other children. After accepting the child, the staff member ensures that the child remains in the shelter with the other pupils until the air raid alert ends.

An air raid alert does not mean the automatic cancellation of a remote lesson for schoolchildren — Kyiv City State Administration18.09.26, 15:53 • 6652 views

If an air raid alert begins during the educational process, the responsible staff members escort the children to the shelter in an organized manner, take attendance, monitor the presence of each child, and take the child's needs into account. The children remain in the shelter under the supervision of staff until the danger has passed.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration reminds that, in accordance with the Law "On Preschool Education," civil defense protective structures, including the simplest shelters and safe rooms located on the balance sheet and/or premises of preschool education institutions, are used exclusively to protect participants in the educational process.

Yellow level of drone threat — can children remain in classrooms and what should teachers do10.09.26, 15:05 • 13497 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEducation
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Air raid alert
Kyiv City State Administration
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