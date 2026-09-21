Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded

US President Donald Trump commented on Russia’s loss of control over diesel production and stressed the need to end Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to his statement, emphasizing that dialogue with President Trump is ongoing and that ideas for bringing peace closer are on the table, UNN writes.

What Trump said

"Russia, unfortunately, has lost control of its diesel industry because of the war with Ukraine. A large number of their diesel refineries have been blown up and, at least temporarily, taken out of operation. This senseless and endless war with Ukraine must be ended. The entire world is suffering, while 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, are killed every month. What a shame!" the US president wrote on Truth Social on September 21.

How Zelenskyy responded

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a post by US President Donald Trump.

"Indeed, this Russian war against Ukraine and against common sense must be ended," Zelenskyy said on X.

The president noted that "from the first year of the full-scale invasion, its consequences have been far-reaching: the loss of many lives, the destruction of cities and villages, food security, energy problems, the extraordinary pace of technological development, including autonomous drones, and the rapid improvement of strike capabilities that had never existed before."

"Every new week of this war, let alone every new year, adds more and more problems. From the very first minute, Ukraine sought peace. We have already made dozens of diplomatic proposals on how to end this war with dignity, guarantee security, and prevent new Russian invasions," Zelenskyy said.

"Dialogue with President Trump and America is ongoing. There are also ideas on the table for bringing peace closer, beginning with decisive steps toward de-escalation. Ukraine’s energy sector, critical infrastructure, and our food exports must stop being targets for Russia, and this will lead to corresponding de-escalation steps on our part. Solutions are possible. We are ready to work on this, and we will discuss it with our partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. I thank everyone who is helping! It will no longer be the case that only the country that was attacked suffers. The nature of war is now such that the aggressor will also suffer. Technology makes this possible. The strength of countries’ leadership can—and must—ensure de-escalation, security, and peace. Thank you!" Zelenskyy emphasized.

Trump repeatedly asked Zelenskyy to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries during a phone call – Axios