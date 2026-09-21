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“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Anastasiia Skalnytska accused her ex-husband Bohdan of infidelity, financial fraud, and taking out loans in employees’ names. She spoke about the divorce on Instagram.

“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorce

Ukrainian blogger and entrepreneur Anastasiia Skalnytska shocked the internet with a candid confession about her divorce. She said that her ex-husband Bohdan was a professional fraudster, also speaking about systematic infidelity and financial fraud. Skalnytska spoke about this on Instagram, reports UNN

My ex-husband is a professional fraudster. He entered into a relationship with me in order to scam me out of money later, cheat on me—all his life with prostitutes. He left my business in debt and took out loans in my employees’ names 

— Skalnytska said at the beginning of the video.

She said that when she decided to divorce, she thought everything would be peaceful and calm, and that, apart from the post, she would not publish anything else on Instagram. 

I decided to get a divorce not because something happened, but simply... the last year was very difficult. We did not argue; it was just a complicated relationship—we lived separate lives 

— Skalnytska noted. 

According to her, she wanted to buy a Mercedes, and he agreed to help her with it. However, after the car had already been purchased, her husband said that their house had been searched and that he had been sent to prison, and that a large sum of money was needed to get him out. As a result, they decided to sell the car. 

She also said that when they first met, he had more than one car, which later turned out to be rented. 

She added that the entire family relied on her blogging income; she covered his financial problems and gave him money for cars. Moreover, Bohdan left Anastasiia’s business in debt, and loans had even been taken out in the names of her employees. 

In addition, it turned out that he had cheated on her throughout their entire relationship, used the services of prostitutes, and even sent flowers to other women during their breakup.

The most painful thing is realizing how deeply I trusted this person. I am not 18 years old. But I believed everything I was told so sincerely that I did not even entertain the thought that someone could treat me this way. Now I replay dozens of situations in my head and think: how could I not have seen it? How could I have failed to ask questions for so long? How could I not analyze the obvious things? For now, I cannot share all the details. I cannot show everything I know or explain exactly how it happened 

— Skalnytska wrote on Instagram. 

We remind you 

Blogger and florist Anastasiia Skalnytska announced that she had ended her relationship with her husband, businessman Bohdan Skalnytskyi. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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