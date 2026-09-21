September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holiday

Every year on September 21, the world observes the International Day of Peace—a date dedicated to the idea of renouncing violence, ending armed conflicts, and seeking ways to peacefully resolve disputes. The day was established by the United Nations (UN) more than four decades ago and has gradually become one of the key international observances associated with security, human rights, and the culture of peace.

In 2026, the International Day of Peace is observed under the slogan "Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day." UNN reports more about the history and significance of the observance.

International Day of Peace: The History of the Date’s Establishment

The UN General Assembly decided to establish the International Day of Peace in 1981. Resolution 36/67 provided for a day dedicated to strengthening the ideals of peace both within states and in relations between them. The International Day of Peace was first observed in September 1982. Initially, the date was not fixed: it was observed on the third Tuesday of September, when the next session of the UN General Assembly traditionally began in New York.

This format remained in place for almost two decades. In 2001, the General Assembly adopted another resolution—55/282, following which September 21 was established as the permanent date of the International Day of Peace. Since then, educational and civic campaigns dedicated to tolerance, combating discrimination, protecting human rights, and developing a culture of dialogue have also been held on this day.

Peace Day Events and Traditional Activities

In different countries, the format in which the International Day of Peace is observed varies. Government bodies, international and civic organizations, educational institutions, and volunteer associations hold conferences, lectures, discussions, charity campaigns, cultural events, and solidarity actions.

One enduring Peace Day tradition is a minute of silence at noon local time. It is dedicated to the memory of people who died as a result of wars and other armed conflicts, as well as to supporting those who continue to live amid hostilities.

A separate tradition exists at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York: a ceremony is held there by the Peace Bell. In 1954, it was presented to the UN by the United Nations Association of Japan. The bell was made from coins and medals collected by representatives of different countries. In total, donations from people and organizations in more than 60 countries were used to create it. An appeal for peace in the world is engraved on the bell. The UN Secretary-General strikes the Peace Bell during a special ceremony and addresses the international community with a call to end conflicts.

In 2026, this ceremony took place on September 9, ahead of the start of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. This year’s campaign emphasizes that responsibility for peace is not limited to the actions of states or diplomats. The UN draws attention to the role of local communities, volunteers, peacekeepers, civic organizations, and people working to prevent violence and assist those affected by conflicts.

World Peace Day: Interesting Facts and Symbols

One of the most recognizable symbols of peace in the world remains the white dove, often depicted with an olive branch in its beak. The image of the dove as a symbol of peace has a long history, and in the 20th century it became widely used in international anti-war and peacekeeping campaigns. The olive branch is also associated with reconciliation. It is present on the official emblem of the United Nations: the world map is surrounded by two olive branches symbolizing the aspiration for peace.

It is also interesting that the International Day of Peace on September 21 is sometimes confused with World Day of Peace, which the Catholic Church observes on January 1. World Day of Peace was established by Pope Paul VI and was first observed on January 1, 1968. For this date, the Pope traditionally issues a special message dedicated to wars, social justice, human rights, international security, and other global challenges.

Instead, September 21 is the official International Day of Peace, established by the UN General Assembly and recognized internationally.