Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended a party together to celebrate the 31st birthday of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. The celebration took place on September 19 in Missouri, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The couple arrived at 1587 Prime steakhouse, which is co-owned by Mahomes and Kelce. Swift chose a black strapless dress, high heels and a matching bag for the evening

Kelce wore a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and sneakers. Before entering the restaurant, the couple were spotted holding hands and greeting fans.

How the party went

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, shared several photos from the celebration. In one of the pictures, the football player posed next to festive balloons.

I always celebrate with you – Brittany wrote.

Mahomes celebrated his 31st birthday on September 17. A few days before the party, his wife also congratulated him on social media, calling him "the heart of our family."

Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football player