Naftogaz and MOL to build fuel storage facilities for Ukraine in Hungary

$44.6651.24
ukenru
12:26 PM • 11633 views
Russian strikes halted plants that produced 90% of Ukraine’s steel - Financial Times
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 18990 views
Astrological forecast for September 21–27: the autumnal equinox and the full moon
September 20, 08:51 AM • 17971 views
The Moscow oil refinery halted operations after an attack by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs
September 20, 05:50 AM • 23349 views
Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refineryPhotoVideo
September 20, 04:22 AM • 31824 views
Keep persecuting Ukrainians: Poland's defense minister accused Sejm deputies of playing into Russia's handsVideo
September 20, 03:30 AM • 26134 views
The Defense Forces destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region with drones - Fire PointPhoto
September 19, 07:33 PM • 29610 views
Elections to the Russian State Duma: United Russia has 53.5% of the vote; ballot stuffing was not absent
September 19, 05:29 PM • 31948 views
For the second time in one day: The SBU struck a jet-powered "Geran-5" with a new interceptor drone Video
September 19, 02:35 PM • 31205 views
Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law
September 19, 11:51 AM • 30380 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
1.8m/s
41%
753mm
Popular news
Fico accused Western politicians of seeking to provoke a conflict between NATO and RussiaSeptember 20, 05:43 AM • 5716 views
In the Kyiv region, the death toll has risen to four; a child died in hospitalSeptember 20, 06:50 AM • 6966 views
Zelenskyy confirmed an attack on an important oil industry facility in the Moscow regionVideoSeptember 20, 08:21 AM • 4328 views
The General Staff revealed details of the strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries 10:11 AM • 3978 views
“This will be a small catastrophe”: “Flash” warned of the threat posed by Russian satellites11:46 AM • 9544 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 52542 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 71149 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 48171 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 62691 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 56858 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Hakan Fidan
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Kherson Oblast
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new filmSeptember 19, 10:49 AM • 26371 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhotoSeptember 19, 08:47 AM • 26381 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara DelevingneSeptember 19, 06:32 AM • 27790 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 33025 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 26955 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Social network
BFM TV
Series

Naftogaz and MOL to build fuel storage facilities for Ukraine in Hungary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Naftogaz and Hungary’s MOL have agreed to build petroleum product storage facilities near the border with Ukraine. The facilities will supply the Ukrainian market.

Naftogaz and MOL to build fuel storage facilities for Ukraine in Hungary

Naftogaz Group and MOL Downstream Private Company Limited by Shares (MOL) signed a memorandum on the construction of oil product storage facilities in Hungary near the border with Ukraine. The Naftogaz press service reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz, amid constant Russian attacks on our fuel infrastructure, diversifying supply routes and creating additional storage capacity outside the shelling zone is a matter of stability for the entire market.

In the long term, the implementation of the joint project will not only increase the reliability of fuel supplies for Ukrainian consumers, but will also contribute to the mutually beneficial development of cross-border energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Hungary

 - Fedorenko said.

It is also noted that this document provides for the joint development and implementation of a project whose capacity will be intended to meet the needs of the Ukrainian market.

Let us remind you

Hungary plans to completely stop using Russian gas by October 2027. The country's government is also reviewing cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy sector and is seeking alternative oil suppliers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Naftogaz
Hungary
Ukraine