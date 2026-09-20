Naftogaz and MOL to build fuel storage facilities for Ukraine in Hungary

Naftogaz Group and MOL Downstream Private Company Limited by Shares (MOL) signed a memorandum on the construction of oil product storage facilities in Hungary near the border with Ukraine. The Naftogaz press service reports, UNN reports.

Details

According to Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz, amid constant Russian attacks on our fuel infrastructure, diversifying supply routes and creating additional storage capacity outside the shelling zone is a matter of stability for the entire market.

In the long term, the implementation of the joint project will not only increase the reliability of fuel supplies for Ukrainian consumers, but will also contribute to the mutually beneficial development of cross-border energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Hungary - Fedorenko said.

It is also noted that this document provides for the joint development and implementation of a project whose capacity will be intended to meet the needs of the Ukrainian market.

Let us remind you

Hungary plans to completely stop using Russian gas by October 2027. The country's government is also reviewing cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy sector and is seeking alternative oil suppliers.