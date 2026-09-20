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Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refinery, where a fire broke out. The drones also destroyed a warehouse complex in the Moscow region.

Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs struck a Moscow oil refinery

Ukrainian forces used FP-1 long-range drones to strike the Moscow oil refinery (JSC "Gazpromneft-MNPZ"). According to ASTRA's OSINT analysis, a large fire broke out at the refinery, reports UNN.

On the night of September 20, residents of the Moscow region and Moscow reported a large number of explosions. The governor wrote that at least 2 people were killed and 6 more were injured. According to ASTRA's analysis of footage from eyewitnesses, the Moscow refinery was among the facilities attacked. The mayor of the Russian capital earlier confirmed an attack on one of the plant's facilities and added that no one was injured

- the statement said.

The attack was confirmed by Denis Shtilerman, co-founder of the strike-drone manufacturer Fire Point, on X.

The Moscow oil refinery is one of Russia's largest oil-refining enterprises, located in Moscow's Kapotnya district. Its capacity is 11 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery supplies about 40% of Moscow's fuel market and 70% of the Moscow region's needs for gasoline and jet fuel.

We should add

The Defense Forces also destroyed another warehouse complex in the Moscow region with FP-1 drones overnight. As a result of the strikes, warehouses belonging to the company "Sovremennye Skladskie Tekhnologii" caught fire.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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Denys Shtilerman
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