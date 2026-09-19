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"So, what age group is considered young people now?" Zelenskyy met with young people from the Carpathian Eight countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The President discussed the future and development of the Carpathian Initiative with young people. He called for retaining young people in Ukraine and attracting foreigners.

"So, what age group is considered young people now?" Zelenskyy met with young people from the Carpathian Eight countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with young people from the countries of the Carpathian Eight. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, "The Carpathian initiative is about the future and development, and that means young people above all."

And our integration projects, including C8, are being designed with a perspective for young Ukrainian men and women

- Zelenskyy noted.

He stressed that efforts must be made to ensure that "our young people stay in Ukraine, while foreigners come here and help rebuild and build."

During his speech, the President asked what age a person should be to be considered young: "What age does 'young people' mean now? And what law should be adopted for the age limit to be 45? Minister of Youth and Sports—prepare it! I really want to be among young people," Zelenskyy said.

Let us recall

In August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to preserve the affordability of dormitories for students, and also announced the expansion of the "yeOselia" program and new grants for young people.

Youth not subject to conscription age have the right to stay abroad - Zelenskyy14.04.26, 16:42 • 3881 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine