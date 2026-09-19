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Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

U.S. law provides for asset freezes and visa restrictions for those involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. The relevant decision is made by the U.S. president.

Expansion of U.S. sanctions over the deportation of Ukrainian children to russia: Trump signed the law

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law expanding sanctions for involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. This is reported on the White House website, UNN reports.

Details

The H.R. 5334 law, the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," was [signed] on September 18. The restrictions may apply not only to direct participants, but also to individuals or organizations involved in the deportation of children.

The law provides for two types of restrictions:

  • full blocking of assets: all property and property interests of the person located in the United States or under the control of U.S. persons are frozen, and any transactions involving them are prohibited;
    • visa restrictions: the person loses the right to enter the United States and to receive any immigration benefits, while existing visas are revoked immediately.

      Violations of the prohibitions entail civil and criminal liability under U.S. law. The decision to include specific individuals and organizations on the lists is made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

      Context

      U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law on "hell sanctions" against Russia.

      President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Trump and the U.S. Congress for adopting this decision. He called for the law to be implemented as soon as possible and for pressure on the Russian Federation to be increased.

      Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha called the signing by U.S. President Donald Trump of the law strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia "a truly historic day."

      We remind you

      Ukraine's Foreign Minister said that the European Union plans to impose restrictions on 27 Russian individuals and legal entities linked to the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
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      Andriy Sybiha
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