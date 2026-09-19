Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new film

$44.6651.24
ukenru
11:51 AM • 72 views
Strikes a thousand kilometres deep into the Russian Federation: the Ministry of Defence explained how deep strikes are exhausting Russia’s war machineVideo
10:32 AM • 7642 views
The Defense Forces struck Russian drone control centers, a training ground and warehouses — General Staff
10:20 AM • 8692 views
The HUR showed the Japanese delegation components of a ballistic missile from North KoreaPhoto
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 8612 views
The scenario repeats: the defense of the Odrex doctor has again filed a motion to recuse the judge
09:30 AM • 9542 views
Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them
08:52 AM • 10091 views
The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter
08:32 AM • 9254 views
More than 115,000 people have fled their homes due to the Houthis’ new offensive in Yemen
07:38 AM • 10147 views
Lavrov and Rubio may meet in New York; Ukraine will be one of the key topics
07:18 AM • 10432 views
West Nile virus is spreading across Europe; more than 650 cases have been recorded in Italy
07:14 AM • 8316 views
A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the UN General Assembly is not currently planned — media reports
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
2.8m/s
61%
753mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 19 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 19, 02:58 AM • 11616 views
Trump said that Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s allies for five yearsSeptember 19, 04:16 AM • 13605 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 17562 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara Delevingne06:32 AM • 11474 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhoto08:47 AM • 5060 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 26793 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 45905 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 27863 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 42894 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 37134 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Marco Rubio
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
New York City
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new film10:49 AM • 1948 views
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhoto08:47 AM • 5202 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara Delevingne06:32 AM • 11552 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhotoSeptember 19, 05:52 AM • 17638 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 16429 views
Actual
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
S-300 missile system
Technology

Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new film

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1940 views

Garner did not act with Affleck in “Animals” so that their shared past would not create unnecessary baggage. The role went to Kerry Washington.

Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new film

Ben Affleck explained why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to co-star with him in the film "Animals." The actress did not want their shared past to create extra "baggage" for the film, E! News reports, citing Entertainment Weekly, writes UNN.

Details

Garner was initially set to play the wife of a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles whose son is kidnapped. Affleck considered her perfect for the role, and filming together would have allowed them to coordinate their schedules more easily for the sake of their three children.

Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like now19.09.26, 08:52 • 17628 views

Matt Damon was initially supposed to play the male lead, but he dropped out of the project because of filming "The Odyssey." Affleck then decided to play the protagonist himself.

Why Garner declined

I spoke with Jen, and she said: "We don't want to do this. You just get baggage"

 – Affleck said.

In the end, the role went to Kerry Washington. Affleck emphasized that he remains on good terms with Garner and would like to work with her in the future.

She's wonderful, we're really good friends, and I'm incredibly grateful to her; we have a great relationship

– the actor said.

Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They are raising three children together.

Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara Delevingne19.09.26, 09:32 • 11545 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Ben Affleck
Film
Marriage
Matt Damon
Los Angeles