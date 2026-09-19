Ben Affleck revealed why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to star with him in a new film

Ben Affleck explained why his ex-wife Jennifer Garner declined to co-star with him in the film "Animals." The actress did not want their shared past to create extra "baggage" for the film, E! News reports, citing Entertainment Weekly, writes UNN.

Details

Garner was initially set to play the wife of a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles whose son is kidnapped. Affleck considered her perfect for the role, and filming together would have allowed them to coordinate their schedules more easily for the sake of their three children.

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Matt Damon was initially supposed to play the male lead, but he dropped out of the project because of filming "The Odyssey." Affleck then decided to play the protagonist himself.

Why Garner declined

I spoke with Jen, and she said: "We don't want to do this. You just get baggage" – Affleck said.

In the end, the role went to Kerry Washington. Affleck emphasized that he remains on good terms with Garner and would like to work with her in the future.

She's wonderful, we're really good friends, and I'm incredibly grateful to her; we have a great relationship – the actor said.

Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They are raising three children together.

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