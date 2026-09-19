The Defense Forces struck Russian drone control centers, a training ground and warehouses — General Staff

On September 18 and during the night of September 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military facilities belonging to Russian forces in the temporarily occupied territories. The targets included UAV command posts, a training ground, an ammunition depot, and a logistics facility, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

Russian drone command posts were hit in the areas of Luhanske and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, as well as Volodymyrivka, Verbove, Novoprokopivka, Dobropillia, and Rivnopillia in Zaporizhzhia region. Near Novoprokopivka, two such facilities were hit at once.

In the area of temporarily occupied Novopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces also struck the Vostochny training ground.

Russian depots came under attack

In Donetsk region, a logistics depot was hit in Rybynske, while an ammunition depot belonging to Russian forces was struck near Amvrosiivka.

In addition, the General Staff confirmed damage to the Russian 80P6 radar station in the area of Mityuliv in Russia's Smolensk region. The Defense Forces struck it on September 17.

The General Staff emphasized that strikes on key military facilities of the enemy are continuing.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Defense Forces have destroyed more than 50,000 Russian artillery systems — General Staff