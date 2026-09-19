More than 115,000 people have fled their homes due to the Houthis’ new offensive in Yemen

More than 115,000 people have been forced to leave their homes or camps due to a sharp escalation in fighting and the Houthi offensive in Yemen. At least 112,000 have become internally displaced, while around 3,000 more fled by sea to Djibouti, Reuters reports, citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM), writes UNN.

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The mass displacement began after large-scale fighting resumed between the Iran-backed Houthis and forces linked to Yemen's government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the Houthis seized the port city of Mokha and advanced along the southern part of the Red Sea coast. As a result of the offensive, thousands of people began fleeing to areas controlled by government forces.

People leave everything behind and flee the shelling

Reuters spoke with families who were forced to leave their homes with practically nothing. Some people fled barefoot, leaving behind livestock, clothing, blankets, and food supplies.

We fled barefoot. We did not even know where our children were. We had nothing with us: no blankets, no mattresses, no food, no water, nothing — said Rawya Hassan, a mother of seven.

Her family had already been forced to leave their native village eight years ago because of the war and had lived in a camp for displaced people. Now, due to the renewed fighting, the family had to flee for a second time.

The Houthis have seized new strategic territories in the Red Sea and strengthened control over the oil route

According to the IOM, at least 112,000 people have become internally displaced over the past two weeks. Nearly 3,000 more reached Djibouti across the Gulf of Aden in overcrowded boats.

The fighting in Yemen has once again escalated into a large-scale confrontation on several fronts. The Houthis are using drones and ballistic missiles, while Saudi Arabia is carrying out airstrikes on territories controlled by the group.

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