The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week. One of the main issues will be a request to unblock US stocks of Patriot interceptor missiles for delivery to Ukraine ahead of winter, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, providing Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities is one of Burnham's priorities in the upcoming talks with the US president.

The British prime minister also intends to discuss the situation in the Middle East with Trump and the possible role of European countries in reducing tensions in the region.

Ukraine needs additional Patriot missiles

Back in August, Burnham said he intended to persuade Trump to grant Ukraine access to some of the US stockpiles of Patriot interceptor missiles. The issue has become particularly relevant ahead of winter, when Ukraine needs stronger protection against Russian missile attacks.

The US warned allies of missile delivery delays of up to five years — this could complicate aid to Ukraine

The British prime minister's intentions to seek additional interceptors for Ukraine had previously also been confirmed by other sources.

At the same time, the talks will take place against the backdrop of economic problems in the UK itself. The government fears that the consequences of the war in the Middle East could lead to further increases in energy prices, inflation, and the cost of government borrowing.

Burnham's government's first budget is scheduled to be presented on October 28. According to Bloomberg, the British government will have to find ways to cover a fiscal reserve shortfall of at least £12 billion.

The United States has approved the sale of air defense systems to Ukraine worth $2.68 billion