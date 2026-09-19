The United States has approved the sale of air defense systems to Ukraine worth $2.68 billion

The U.S. Department of State has approved a decision to authorize the possible sale of military equipment to the Government of Ukraine to acquire upgrades to air defense systems and related equipment and services. This is reported on the State Department's website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the estimated total value of the deal is $2.68 billion.

If the proposed purchase is completed, Ukraine will finance it through a combination of European contributions and U.S. foreign military financing allocated during the previous administration.

The funds will be credited as a U.S. capital contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund on a 1:1 basis - the statement said.

The U.S. State Department believes that Ukraine is winning the war at this point

The State Department clarified that the Government of Ukraine requested the purchase of the following "non-major" defense equipment items:

S-300 Clone missiles;

GAM-67 missiles;

laser-guided, extended-range air defense missile systems;

1.5 Improvised Transporter Erector Launcher systems;

modification kits for mobile launch systems;

RPS 202 radar stations for counter-unmanned aerial vehicle systems;

trailers with elevating masts, major modernization, and maintenance;

spare parts, consumables, and components, as well as equipment repair and return services;

software and technical documentation;

transportation services;

engineering, technical, and logistical services provided by the U.S. government and contractors;

other related logistics and software support elements.

It is stated that this proposed sale would support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a driving force behind political and economic progress in Europe.

The proposed sale would improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats, further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with more capable air defense assets. Ukraine will have no difficulty integrating these goods and services into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region - the U.S. Department of State believes.

It added that implementing this proposed sale would not require the assignment of any additional U.S. government representatives or contractors to Ukraine and "would have no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness."

Recall

Washington may allow Berlin to transfer 10 Patriot interceptors worth $29.6 million to Kyiv. The deal is still under consideration by the U.S. Congress.

US transferred command of the group assisting Ukraine but assured that this would not affect support - General Staff