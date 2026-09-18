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"There was a direct hit by an aerial bomb on a residential building" — two people are known to have been killed in the Russian attack in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

A Russian aerial bomb struck between the third and fourth floors of a building in Sumy. Four people, including a child, were rescued; two were killed.

"There was a direct hit by an aerial bomb on a residential building" — two people are known to have been killed in the Russian attack in Sumy

As a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Sumy, an aerial bomb hit directly between the third and fourth floors. It is known that two people were killed, and there may still be people under the rubble. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to UNN.

All services are currently working at the site of the utterly inhumane Russian strike on a residential high-rise building in Sumy. An aerial bomb hit directly between the third and fourth floors. Four people, including a child, have already been rescued from the rubble. As of now, it is known that, unfortunately, two people were killed 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President expressed his condolences to all the relatives and loved ones.

According to him, there may still be people under the rubble. Rescuers are doing everything to free them and extinguish the fires. The search-and-rescue operation will continue for as long as necessary.

Zelenskyy added that in the evening there was also a strike on a clinic in Pavlohrad and on logistics facilities in the Kyiv region. 

Five people, including a child, were injured in Sumy after an enemy airstrike18.09.26, 22:26 • 462 views

Antonina Tumanova

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