Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her life

American actress and former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan revealed that several years ago she suffered a serious traumatic brain injury, after which she was unable to work for 6 months. The 33-year-old actress spoke about the consequences of the injury and severe migraines on the "Last Meals" show on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel, E! News reports, as UNN writes.

Details

According to Ryan, she has suffered 5 concussions throughout her life. The actress called the first 4 "incidents," but the fifth case proved to be much more serious and significantly affected her life thereafter.

Traumatic brain injuries make the situation considerably worse. Several years ago, I suffered a fairly serious brain injury that changed my life, and I was unable to work for 6 months – Ryan said.

6 months of rehabilitation and the consequences of the injury

The actress said that after her last injury, she underwent treatment at a neurological rehabilitation center for 6 months. According to her, unconventional therapy methods were used there, which she compared to science fiction.

The treatment ultimately allowed Ryan to return to work, but she was unable to make a full recovery.

There are some things that simply never came back – the actress said.

Ryan admitted that she now informally divides her life into the periods of "Debby before the incident" and "Debby after the incident." Among the consequences of the injury, she cited increased sensitivity to light and noise, as well as severe migraines.

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Ryan also said that loved ones, particularly her husband, musician Josh Dun, played an important role in her recovery. The couple married in 2019 and are raising their 8-month-old daughter, Felix.

The actress noted that the support of those around her helped her adapt to the changes, some of which, she said, may remain with her forever.

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