Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her life

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
11:37 PM • 3422 views
The Russians launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv — monitors report at least 12 missiles
10:55 PM • 7090 views
Russian intelligence created a global network for assassinations and sabotage in the US and Europe – Bloomberg
10:32 PM • 9846 views
The U.S. House of Representatives has given final approval to a bill on "hellish sanctions" against RussiaVideo
10:18 PM • 6878 views
Belarus has massed troops and tanks near the Suwałki Corridor, close to NATO's borders
09:56 PM • 7452 views
The European Commission wants to direct up to €20 billion from the SAFE program to defense projects with Ukraine; the EU is surprised
08:58 PM • 9694 views
The EU is preparing sanctions against 27 Russians and organizations over the deportation of Ukrainian children – Sybiha
08:28 PM • 11085 views
In the U.S. Congress, lawmakers called for not supporting new sanctions against Russia because of Trump's broad tariff powers
08:08 PM • 11094 views
The anti-ballistic coalition will expand, and the first result of Freyja is planned to be tested this year - Zelenskyy
07:01 PM • 13006 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of asset declarations for law enforcement officers and military personnel who are not at war
September 16, 04:14 PM • 20150 views
Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.9m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 24885 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 23712 views
The occupiers struck the center of Kropyvnytskyi; there are casualtiesSeptember 16, 04:00 PM • 9466 views
In Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a university building, causing damagePhoto07:31 PM • 9280 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace responded09:05 PM • 10692 views
Publications
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 29279 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 24977 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 32445 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 37393 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 38643 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
J. D. Vance
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Lithuania
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her life12:05 AM • 74 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhoto11:05 PM • 3194 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football player10:06 PM • 6366 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace responded09:05 PM • 10820 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 23838 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News

Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The actress suffered five concussions, and after the most serious one, she was unable to work for six months. The consequences included migraines and sensitivity to light and noise.

Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her life

American actress and former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan revealed that several years ago she suffered a serious traumatic brain injury, after which she was unable to work for 6 months. The 33-year-old actress spoke about the consequences of the injury and severe migraines on the "Last Meals" show on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel, E! News reports, as UNN writes.

Details

According to Ryan, she has suffered 5 concussions throughout her life. The actress called the first 4 "incidents," but the fifth case proved to be much more serious and significantly affected her life thereafter.

Traumatic brain injuries make the situation considerably worse. Several years ago, I suffered a fairly serious brain injury that changed my life, and I was unable to work for 6 months

– Ryan said.

6 months of rehabilitation and the consequences of the injury

The actress said that after her last injury, she underwent treatment at a neurological rehabilitation center for 6 months. According to her, unconventional therapy methods were used there, which she compared to science fiction.

The treatment ultimately allowed Ryan to return to work, but she was unable to make a full recovery.

There are some things that simply never came back

– the actress said.

Ryan admitted that she now informally divides her life into the periods of "Debby before the incident" and "Debby after the incident." Among the consequences of the injury, she cited increased sensitivity to light and noise, as well as severe migraines.

Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football player17.09.26, 01:06 • 6382 views

Ryan also said that loved ones, particularly her husband, musician Josh Dun, played an important role in her recovery. The couple married in 2019 and are raising their 8-month-old daughter, Felix.

The actress noted that the support of those around her helped her adapt to the changes, some of which, she said, may remain with her forever.

Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 years17.09.26, 02:05 • 3210 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureHealthUNN Lite