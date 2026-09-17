$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
09:56 PM • 312 views
The European Commission wants to direct up to €20 billion from the SAFE program to defense projects with Ukraine; the EU is surprised
08:58 PM • 3842 views
The EU is preparing sanctions against 27 Russians and organizations over the deportation of Ukrainian children – Sybiha
08:28 PM • 7420 views
In the U.S. Congress, lawmakers called for not supporting new sanctions against Russia because of Trump's broad tariff powers
08:08 PM • 8774 views
The anti-ballistic coalition will expand, and the first result of Freyja is planned to be tested this year - Zelenskyy
07:01 PM • 11917 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of asset declarations for law enforcement officers and military personnel who are not at war
04:14 PM • 19345 views
Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi
September 16, 03:48 PM • 26141 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets
September 16, 03:31 PM • 15353 views
Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce
September 16, 03:03 PM • 13903 views
Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation
September 16, 01:42 PM • 15587 views
The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
0m/s
76%
748mm
Popular news
A German Navy warship has been commanded by a woman for the first timeSeptember 16, 12:34 PM • 10280 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 20678 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 18261 views
The occupiers struck the center of Kropyvnytskyi; there are casualtiesSeptember 16, 04:00 PM • 4194 views
In Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a university building, causing damagePhoto07:31 PM • 4046 views
Publications
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global marketsSeptember 16, 03:48 PM • 26139 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too lateSeptember 16, 03:27 PM • 20788 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 31068 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 36011 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 37330 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Charles III
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Lithuania
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace responded09:05 PM • 2364 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 18400 views
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 44201 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 43851 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 41621 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Fox News
Bild

The European Commission wants to direct up to €20 billion from the SAFE program to defense projects with Ukraine; the EU is surprised

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The European Commission plans to direct €10–20 billion in unused SAFE funds to joint defense projects with Ukraine. EU states said the proposal had not been agreed with them.

The European Commission wants to direct up to €20 billion from the SAFE program to defense projects with Ukraine; the EU is surprised

The European Commission plans to use unspent funds from the SAFE defense loan program for joint projects with Ukraine’s defense industry. The amount is estimated at approximately €10–20 billion; however, EU member states were not consulted in advance about the proposal, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the plan. According to her, the funds remaining in the €150 billion SAFE program will be used to launch a new program of joint projects with Ukrainian companies.

EU Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said that the final amount is not yet known, but it could range from €10 billion to €20 billion.

EU countries say they were not consulted about the plan

According to RMF24, von der Leyen’s statement came as a surprise to Poland and some other EU countries. "There was no such discussion with the European Commission," one diplomat in Brussels told the outlet.

Poland had previously expected to participate in the second round of SAFE and use funds that other countries would decline for its own defense projects. Following von der Leyen’s statement, the implementation of such a plan has been called into question.

The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv16.09.26, 13:42 • 20665 views

One possible area of funding could be the joint European-Ukrainian project for the FREYA air and missile defense system, which is being planned as a cheaper alternative to the American Patriot.

The exact amount of unused SAFE funds will become known after EU countries provide the European Commission with information on the implementation of their projects by the end of October. According to RMF24, Brussels is seeking additional funds to support Ukraine’s defense needs.

The anti-ballistic coalition will expand, and the first result of Freyja is planned to be tested this year - Zelenskyy16.09.26, 23:08 • 8776 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius
European Commission
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Brussels
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland