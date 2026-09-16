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The anti-ballistic coalition will expand, and the first result of Freyja is planned to be tested this year - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

The President emphasized that the strongest companies in Europe are already involved in the Freyja program.

The anti-ballistic coalition will expand, and the first result of Freyja is planned to be tested this year - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing to expand the Anti-Ballistic Coalition and plans to prepare the first result of the Freyja program for testing by the end of the year. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, reports UNN.

Details

We are preparing to expand the Anti-Ballistic Coalition. The task remains unchanged: to prepare this year a result that can be tested. We need a system that is effective and can be produced on a sufficiently large scale, preferably at a lower cost than what exists in the world today

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, cooperation with manufacturers and countries is continuing quite productively.

I want to thank everyone who is helping us. The strongest companies in Europe that are capable of making a real contribution to anti-ballistic defense are already part of our Freyja program

- the president emphasized.

Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will change16.09.26, 14:06 • 28215 views

What is Freyja

Freyja is a project initiated by Ukraine for a joint European anti-ballistic system. As of now, companies from 10 countries are working on it, while Fire Point, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener and Leonardo, among others, have joined its practical implementation. The system is intended to ensure the interception of Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point's general and technical director Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem - radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel and a command center - and that tests are conducted up to twice a week.

 

Yulia Melnyk

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine