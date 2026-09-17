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A fire broke out at the territory of a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don — OSINT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1308 views

A fire broke out overnight at the territory of the “Rostov-on-Don — Central” military airfield. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

A fire broke out at the territory of a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don — OSINT

During the night of September 17, a large-scale fire broke out in Russia's Rostov-on-Don on the premises of the military airfield of the Russian Defense Ministry "Rostov-on-Don - Central." The location of the fire was identified by OSINT analyst ASTRA using footage from eyewitnesses, UNN reports.

Details

An alert was declared in the city overnight due to the threat of a drone attack. Local residents posted footage of the large-scale fire, while Russian authorities have not yet reported on the consequences of possible strikes.

According to the geolocation of the footage, the fire broke out on the premises at 51 Oganova Street. Open Russian sources associate this address with facilities belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The airfield had already been targeted

According to ASTRA, the military airfield "Rostov-on-Don - Central" is located at this address.

Earlier, on September 6, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that this military airfield had been struck.

There is currently no information about the scale of the fire or possible damage to the military infrastructure.

Ukrainian drones halted the operations of two more Russian oil refineries — Reuters16.09.26, 17:33 • 3554 views

Stepan Haftko

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