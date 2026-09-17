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The U.S. House of Representatives has given final approval to a bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9028 views

The U.S. Congress has given final approval to a bill on sanctions against Russia and tariffs of up to 100% for buyers of its energy resources. The document may be sent to Trump.

The U.S. House of Representatives has given final approval to a bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a major expansion of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources. A total of 252 members of Congress voted for the bill and 154 against, after which it may be sent to U.S. President Donald Trump for his signature, UNN writes.

Details

During the final vote, the bill was supported by 197 Republicans, 54 Democrats, and 1 independent member of Congress. Six Republicans and 148 Democrats opposed it, while another 27 House members did not vote.

Earlier, on August 7, the U.S. Senate approved H.R. 5334 with amendments by a vote of 86 to 11. The House of Representatives has now approved the Senate version of the document, so no further agreement between the two chambers of Congress is required.

Tariffs of up to 100% and new sanctions against Russia

The bill provides for sanctions against Russian officials, financial institutions, and other individuals linked to the Russian government. A separate section grants the U.S. president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are among the largest buyers of Russian oil or gas or that help circumvent oil sanctions.

In the U.S. Congress, lawmakers called for not supporting new sanctions against Russia because of Trump's broad tariff powers16.09.26, 23:28 • 10898 views

The document also gives the president considerable latitude in applying exemptions from sanctions and the ability to lift some of the restrictions after a peace agreement is concluded regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Trump administration previously officially supported the Senate version of H.R. 5334. The White House said that the president's advisers would recommend that he sign the document if it is submitted for signature in its current form.

"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains16.09.26, 07:58 • 21588 views

Stepan Haftko

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