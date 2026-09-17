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What is celebrated on September 17 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3294 views

In Ukraine, Rescuer's Day and Adoption Day are observed, while around the world, Patient Safety Day and U.S. Constitution Day are observed. The church calendar commemorates Saints Faith, Hope, Love, and Sophia.

What is celebrated on September 17 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 17, Ukraine observes Rescuer’s Day and Adoption Day; globally, under the auspices of the WHO, World Patient Safety Day is held, while the United States celebrates Constitution Day. According to the new church calendar, the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, Love, and their mother Sophia are commemorated, while according to the old calendar, the day of the icon of the Mother of God "The Unburnt Bush" and the memory of the prophet Moses are observed, UNN writes.

Rescuer’s Day in Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 2008. The occasion is dedicated to employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), fire protection services, emergency and rescue services, sappers, divers, and civilian volunteers. The holiday honors the courage and self-sacrifice of rescuers, who daily deal with the consequences of man-made and natural disasters, enemy missile and artillery shelling, clear territories of mines, and pull people from under the rubble during the war.

Adoption Day in Ukraine

An official date moved by Decree No. 455/2023 of the President of Ukraine from September 30 to September 17 due to the transition of Christian churches to the Revised Julian calendar, as the holiday has traditionally been timed to coincide with the commemoration day of the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, Love, and their mother Sophia. The day honors foster parents, guardians, adoptive parents, and employees of family-type children’s homes, calling on society to support orphans and children deprived of parental care and to ensure their fundamental right to be raised in a caring family.

World Patient Safety Day (World Patient Safety Day)

An official global date held under the auspices of the WHO, established in May 2019 at the 72nd session of the World Health Assembly. The day aims to raise international awareness of patient safety issues, prevent medical errors, adverse treatment outcomes, and medication side effects, and stimulate concerted action by governments, healthcare workers, and patient organizations to create safe and high-quality healthcare systems.

U.S. Constitution Day (Constitution Day and Citizenship Day)

An official national holiday established to commemorate the signing on September 17, 1787, in Philadelphia, by delegates to the Constitutional Convention chaired by George Washington, of the fundamental law of the United States—the world’s oldest written constitution still in force. The day is dedicated to studying the history of American constitutionalism and the rights and duties of citizens, and is also accompanied by solemn ceremonies for the swearing-in and naturalization of new immigrants.

International Country Music Day (International Country Music Day)

An unofficial global observance established in the 1950s in honor of the birthday of Hank Williams (1923–1953), one of the most influential American performers, songwriters, and pioneers of the country genre. The event brings together millions of folk and country music fans, celebrating the cultural contribution of this traditional genre to the development of the modern popular music industry.

The Commemoration Day of the Holy Martyrs Faith, Hope, Love, and Their Mother Sophia 

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the holy martyrs Faith, Hope, Love, and their mother Sophia—Christian saints who suffered in Rome during the reign of Emperor Hadrian in the 2nd century. The young girls endured brutal torture for refusing to sacrifice to pagan gods, while their mother Sophia died of grief at their grave three days later. The martyr Theodotia is also commemorated on this day.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the day of the icon of the Mother of God "The Unburnt Bush"—one of the best-known Christian holy icons, symbolizing protection from fire, lightning, and conflagrations. Its image was inspired by the burning bush that was not consumed, in which God appeared to Moses. The memory of the holy prophet Moses the God-Seer and the hieromartyr Babylas, Bishop of Great Antioch, is also honored on this day.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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