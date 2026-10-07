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Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Wladimir Klitschko has stated that Hayden Panettiere’s belongings may have been unlawfully appropriated. He is asking to be granted the authority to initiate an investigation.

Wladimir Klitschko asks for an investigation into the possible disappearance of Hayden Panettiere’s jewelry

Volodymyr Klitschko reported the possible unlawful appropriation of belongings belonging to his former partner, Hayden Panettiere. He is asking to be granted the authority to initiate a law enforcement investigation into the missing property. This is reported by TMZ, according to UNN.

Details

"Hayden Panettiere’s former partner, Volodymyr Klitschko, believes that someone from her circle sold some of her belongings to a pawnshop... He now claims that the pawnshop refuses to answer his questions... And he wants the police to intervene in the matter. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Volodymyr said that, in his opinion, a "non-relative who was previously associated with Hayden" pawned some of her belongings... and he believes they were jewelry," the outlet writes.

According to available information, Volodymyr Klitschko claims that the pawnshop refused to provide specific information about the valuables without involvement from law enforcement. He fears that the items may be sold to third parties.

It concerns Panettiere’s daughter’s inheritance

According to the outlet, Volodymyr Klitschko filed documents as part of the procedure to obtain guardianship of their 12-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia. He noted that the return of Panettiere’s property is directly connected to the girl’s inheritance.

"As we previously reported, Volodymyr, who already had sole custody of the child, is to be appointed guardian so that he can help Kaya with her inheritance from Hayden’s estate. He is now specifically asking that his appointment as guardian include the authority to request and authorize a law enforcement investigation into the recovery of Hayden’s property... which, in his view, was unlawfully appropriated," the outlet writes.

According to the outlet, in his initial filing, Volodymyr claimed that jewelry had gone missing. He also added that Hayden’s emails had been accessed and deleted.

"He also claimed that some property is being held by law enforcement, while other items were seized by federal agents. Volodymyr claimed that before her death, Hayden hired a security company to protect her home and its contents, prompted by a "documented concern" that one person had gained unauthorized access to her home. He said that Hayden’s designer clothing had been moved to prevent it from being stolen, but he feared that this person would continue trying to obtain it," the outlet writes.

The court has not yet issued a ruling. Hayden died on August 16 at the age of 36 from what was reportedly an overdose.

Previously reported

Hayden Panettiere’s family, friends, and colleagues gathered in Malibu for an intimate memorial ceremony for the actress a month after her death at the age of 36. Among the approximately 150 guests were Connie Britton, Ruby Rose, Evan Ross, and other stars.

Alla Kiosak

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Volodymyr Klitschko