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A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people in the Darnytskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. The aftermath of a strike on a garage cooperative was recorded in the Darnytskyi district.

A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people in the Darnytskyi district

Two people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv during the night of Wednesday, October 7. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), UNN informs.

Details

At 5:32 a.m., the KCMA reported that the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, on the premises of a garage cooperative.

Two people were killed in the Darnytskyi district. We express our condolences to their family and friends

- the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Air Force warns of a jet-powered UAV heading toward Kyiv from the south.

We remind you

During the night of October 7, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles and, reportedly, "Zircon" missiles. The Air Force reported the threat at 3:12 a.m.

Missile attack on Kyiv: four districts of the capital hit07.10.26, 04:28 • 2938 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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