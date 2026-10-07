Missile attack on Kyiv: four districts of the capital hit

The first consequences of the enemy missile attack on Kyiv during the night of Wednesday, October 7, have become known. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported them, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck four districts of the capital. In particular:

in the Obolonskyi district, a strike hit the grounds of a non-residential development;

in the Podilskyi district, a strike hit warehouse premises;

in the Darnytskyi district, debris is burning in an open area;

in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a strike hit the grounds of a non-residential development.

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration clarified: in the Podilskyi district of the capital, damage to a warehouse facility was recorded as a result of the enemy attack, while in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in an open area.

As a reminder

During the night of October 7, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles and, presumably, "Zircon" missiles. The Air Force reported the threat at 3:12 a.m.

The Air Force is ready — Zelenskyy once again warned Ukrainians about Russia's preparations for a massive strike