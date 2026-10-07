Missile attack on Kyiv: four districts of the capital hit

$45.060.0750.480.05
ukenru
12:26 AM • 6386 views
Russia is attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles
09:20 PM • 13220 views
On Wednesday, EU ambassadors will approve the largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022 - Reuters
07:54 PM • 16699 views
The Air Force recorded the takeoff of three enemy Tu-160 bombers
October 6, 07:24 PM • 14994 views
Ukrainian troops have "taken out" 47 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction — General Staff
October 6, 06:06 PM • 18521 views
Rain will soon return to Ukraine — how many sunny days lie ahead
October 6, 05:45 PM • 17942 views
5,236 amendments submitted to the 2027 State Budget draft — Parliament says it is a record
October 6, 05:16 PM • 10894 views
The Air Force is ready — Zelenskyy once again warned Ukrainians about Russia's preparations for a massive strike
October 6, 04:54 PM • 25204 views
Fallen fighter pilot Marat Mambetov is a Hero of Ukraine: what is known about the commander of the "Ghosts of Kyiv"Photo
October 6, 02:14 PM • 20022 views
Staff reductions in government agencies to begin in Ukraine; the number of deputy ministers will decrease by 20%
October 6, 01:57 PM • 16543 views
Russia was ordered to pay PrivatBank more than $327 million for the illegal expropriation of assets in Crimea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
A power transmission line is planned to be built between Romania and Moldova; it will be named after TrumpOctober 6, 03:35 PM • 17416 views
Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on October 6: tasks regarding electronic warfare, sanctions, and long-range strikes were identifiedOctober 6, 03:49 PM • 4832 views
"As if I had lost the ability to formulate words" — Nobel laureate in medicine Deisseroth recounted how he learned of his victoryOctober 6, 04:20 PM • 14622 views
In some regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages will be in effect on October 7PhotoOctober 6, 04:34 PM • 5652 views
Secret fee and nearly $18 million from the budget: in Georgia, they tried to calculate the cost of Kanye West’s concertOctober 6, 05:34 PM • 13372 views
Publications
Fallen fighter pilot Marat Mambetov is a Hero of Ukraine: what is known about the commander of the "Ghosts of Kyiv"PhotoOctober 6, 04:54 PM • 25205 views
The Frankfurt Book Fair will open in Germany on October 7 — Ukraine will be represented by 44 publishersOctober 6, 01:38 PM • 29899 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
October 6, 01:03 PM • 27862 views
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhotoOctober 5, 06:57 PM • 80099 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengthsOctober 5, 04:18 PM • 74863 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Secret fee and nearly $18 million from the budget: in Georgia, they tried to calculate the cost of Kanye West’s concertOctober 6, 05:34 PM • 13523 views
"As if I had lost the ability to formulate words" — Nobel laureate in medicine Deisseroth recounted how he learned of his victoryOctober 6, 04:20 PM • 14772 views
A power transmission line is planned to be built between Romania and Moldova; it will be named after TrumpOctober 6, 03:35 PM • 17572 views
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's in the United States — what the company is accused of and its positionOctober 6, 01:46 PM • 19254 views
Paramount closes deal with Warner Bros., creating a media giantOctober 6, 01:25 PM • 20916 views
Actual
Tu-160
Buk air defense system
Diia (service)
BFM TV
Mikoyan MiG-29

Missile attack on Kyiv: four districts of the capital hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

During the night of October 7, the Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and, presumably, "Zircons." Hits were recorded in four districts.

Missile attack on Kyiv: four districts of the capital hit

The first consequences of the enemy missile attack on Kyiv during the night of Wednesday, October 7, have become known. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported them, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck four districts of the capital. In particular:

  • in the Obolonskyi district, a strike hit the grounds of a non-residential development;
    • in the Podilskyi district, a strike hit warehouse premises;
      • in the Darnytskyi district, debris is burning in an open area;
        • in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a strike hit the grounds of a non-residential development.

          Later, the Kyiv City State Administration clarified: in the Podilskyi district of the capital, damage to a warehouse facility was recorded as a result of the enemy attack, while in the Darnytskyi district, debris fell in an open area.

          As a reminder

          During the night of October 7, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles and, presumably, "Zircon" missiles. The Air Force reported the threat at 3:12 a.m.

          The Air Force is ready — Zelenskyy once again warned Ukrainians about Russia's preparations for a massive strike06.10.26, 20:16 • 10889 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War in UkraineKyiv
          Explosions
          Air raid alert
          War in Ukraine
          Vitali Klitschko
          Kyiv