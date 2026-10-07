Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James Bond

Actress Saoirse Ronan reacted to rumors that her husband, actor Jack Lowden, had been cast as the next James Bond. UNN reports this, citing Deadline.

Details

In a new interview, Ronan was asked about Lowden playing Agent 007 in the film franchise.

"Well, Gary Oldman thinks he is James Bond," Ronan said in an interview with the Associated Press.

She continued: "[It’s] a separate matter. Honestly, we kind of live our own lives. We have plenty of other things going on. So, honestly, it’s not something that is discussed in our home. The dog needs walking, dinner needs to be made—we’re mostly focused on that."

Lowden’s name came up during an interview in September, when Oldman said he wanted his co-star from the series "Slow Horses" to play the iconic role.

"There are rumors that he’s on the shortlist," Oldman told Global News. "We’ll find out pretty soon, won’t we? Because they’ve chosen him. They’ve made their choice, but they haven’t announced it yet. So I’m keeping my fingers crossed for Jack," he added.

Ronan herself put forward her name for the role of a villain in the James Bond universe.

"I want to go dark," she told Empire. "I said I want to be a Bond villain, and I’m absolutely serious about it."

She continued: "I think it would be really interesting to have a young female villain. Especially for girls and women, to see someone who can just take all this pent-up anger and channel it somewhere—there’s something interesting and dramatic about that. So I’d like to do more of that."

A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James Bond