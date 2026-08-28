A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James Bond

A new name has appeared on the list of candidates for the role of James Bond, and speculation about which actor will be offered the role continues to gain momentum, reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

The issue has been under discussion ever since Daniel Craig announced that in 2019 he would hang up his bow tie and gun as Agent 007.

Now 31-year-old British actor Jack Barton has been presented as a potential new lead, amid reports that he is currently the favorite for the iconic role.

Page Six reports that screen tests are due to begin in the coming days, and Jack's name is apparently among the candidates.

So far, he has appeared in the Netflix teen drama "Heartstopper" and the BBC series "SAS: Rogue Heroes" in 2025, as well as a number of supporting roles.

Casting directors are said to support Jack for the role, although Amazon is believed to be seeking a more well-known actor.

Debbie McWilliams, who selected previous Bonds Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig for the role, previously said that a newcomer should be chosen.

In June, she told the Independent: "I don't want to see any of [the stars who have been rumored] as Bond, because we now know so much about them. We want to know as little about them personally as possible, because that's what spies are like. We don't need to know where he shops, who his parents are or where he lives. We never want to see him at home. And an important element of this whole thing is his job description. He has a license to kill, and we have to believe that he can do it. If you don't, then you will lose the audience".

Other current favorites include Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Harris Dickinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi and Henry Cavill.

Theo James recently turned down the role and insisted that he is "too old" to play the secret agent.

Rumors about who will be the next 007 have been circulating for several months and recently intensified after Amazon MGM Studios announced in May that auditions would finally take place.

Former casting director of Bond films: Agent 007 must remain a white man