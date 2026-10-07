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A star honoring Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Stars honoring Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Hryhorii Krissa, Serhii Dzinziruk, and Oleksandra Kononova have been unveiled in Kyiv. Mahuchikh thanked the defenders of Ukraine.

A star honoring Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seen

New stars were unveiled in the capital at the "Square of Stars." The star was awarded to Olympic champion, world indoor champion, world record holder, and world and European champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh, reports UNN, citing the Athletics Federation.

"It is a great honor for me to receive my own star in the heart of Kyiv. And I want to share this special moment with everyone who supports me on my journey. Special thanks to our defenders, thanks to whom we have the opportunity to live, work, dream and reach new heights. This inspires me to move forward and glorify Ukraine," Yaroslava Mahuchikh said.

I dreamed of holding this trophy in my hands — Mahuchikh after winning the Absolute World Championship12.09.26, 04:06 • 3988 views

Stars were also unveiled for Olympic fencing champion Hryhorii Kriss, WBO world boxing champion Serhii Dzinziruk, and multiple Paralympic Games champion Oleksandra Kononova.

Olha Saladukha, president of the Athletics Federation of Ukraine, also joined the ceremony and personally congratulated Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

We would add

The "Square of Stars" in Kyiv is located in the city center—at the intersection of Lesia Ukrainka Boulevard, Esplanadna Street and Sportyvna Square (near the "Palats Sportu" metro station).

Antonina Tumanova

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