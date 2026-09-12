I dreamed of holding this trophy in my hands — Mahuchikh after winning the Absolute World Championship

After her historic victory at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh shared her impressions with the competition organizers. This was reported by the Athletics Federation of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to Mahuchikh, she had dreamed of holding this trophy in her hands.

When all the athletes received these beautiful bracelets for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, I wanted to be able to place mine on the trophy, bring it home to Ukraine, and put it together with all the "Diamond League" cups and other awards - the athlete admitted.

She said that she likes competing in Budapest, as this is where she won her first world champion title, and now, at the same stadium, she is "making history by becoming the first winner of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship".

This season was good enough for me, but, to be honest, I expected a little more. That is why today I did everything possible to finish it on such a positive note - Mahuchikh noted.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the 2026 European high jump champion

She added that her season was over, and now she wanted to "take a very short vacation, spend it somewhere by the sea, and then return home - I already miss it so much".

Previously

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship. The winning result in the women's high jump was 1.99 m.

Mahuchikh finished second in the Diamond League final in Brussels