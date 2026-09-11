"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Lithuania would disappear in the event of a conflict. At the same time, he denied the threat of Russia attacking Europe.
Lithuania will disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict, and no Article 5 of NATO will work. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev made such threats, UNN reports, citing Russian media.
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Medvedev called rumors that Russia is preparing to attack Europe nonsense.
Russia has always proceeded from the fact that it has nothing to divide with Europe and was ready for economic cooperation, he added.
The issue of the Russian threat in Europe is being used to secure money for continuing the war... European politicians pursue their own selfish interests with claims about the Russian threat and seek to remain in power, Medvedev said.
However, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, "Lithuania is wasting its time thinking about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons on its territory; if something happens, no one will stand up for it."
"Lithuania will disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict, and no fifth article of NATO will work," Medvedev threatened.
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